Bargain alert: there's 40% off a Bose SoundTouch 30 series III right now

You'd be forgiven for thinking that, surely, the best deals this cyber weekend must have been done and dusted already – but not so fast, sport. We're nowhere near done yet, as Cyber Monday is still to come.

From their headphones to their hi-fi gear, Bose are one of the most respected names in the market, and the SoundTouch 30 Wireless Multiroom Home Speaker Series III is the third iteration of their most popular speaker. Even better, there's currently a hefty discount on it at Walmart. In fact, there's a whole 40% off its retail price.

Our colleagues at What Hi-Fi like it. They say "The scale and power of its presentation is impressive. There is considerable yet considered bass weight, which carries some insight rather than the warbling hum that can often be mistaken for low-end authority.

"Each of these SoundTouch speakers time well, too. While not perhaps with the meticulousness of Audio Pro’s C-series – the sonic aptitude of which makes it feel an unfair comparison for some rivals – their confident handling of a beat and grasping of rhythms are closer than many.

"Dynamic expression is another relative strength, with the power to spotlight large-scale shifts and, while not exceptionally emotive, the subtlety to contour expression well enough so as not to become boring."

Bose also slashed prices on their ever-popular SoundTouch10 today, but it's selling out everywhere, so you better act fast.

Bose SoundTouch 30 Series III: $499.00 $299.00 at Walmart

