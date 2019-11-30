This Bose SoundTouch 10 speaker is now half price and selling out everywhere

Black Friday might be turning into Cyber Monday but the deals are running all weekend. Bose's SoundTouch 10 might be the smallest and most affordable speaker in the SoundTouch range – but it's also one of the best.
It's so popular that Bose's own webstore sold out today – and so has Amazon. It's not surprising: the SoundTouch 10 was originally retailing at £169.95 – now it's £79.99. If you know where to look.
Our sister site What HiFi reviewed it and said: "Small speaker, small sound? Not on Bose’s watch. It may not fill your largest room with music, but perched on a bedside table or kitchen worktop it’ll belt out a surprisingly big sound."
Here's where to find it:
- These are the best smart speakers for every budget
- The best Black Friday/Cyber Monday record player deals
- Check out the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday vinyl deals
- Explore the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday headphones deals
- Gifts for music lovers: killer Christmas gifts for music fans
Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless (white): was £159, now £79
Currys/PC World have the Soundtouch 10 in white for an amazing price. Connect to your home WiFi and access popular music services like Deezer and Spotify.SoundTouch puts you in control with a single, easy-to-use app that lets you manage up to six audio sources on a tablet or phone screen. An infrared remote allows you to choose presets and volume, as well as access the play, pause and skip functions. There's a 3.5 mm auxiliary input for connecting other audio sources, while charge comes via the USB port.View Deal
Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless (black): was £159, now £79
Argos have the Soundtouch 10 in black for the same price and their customers rated it 4.8/5. Their most recent review: "This is a fantastic system from Bose, looks stylish and gives out great sound. Small enough to have in any room and portable as long as you have good WiFi connectivity."View Deal
Cyber Monday/Black Friday deals from around the web
Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day
Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%
AO.com - Black Friday deals on appliances are live now
Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas
Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items
Carphone Warhouse - early Black Friday phone deals
Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.
Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on
DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits
Dr Martens – Black Friday offers coming soon
EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85
Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas
Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable
Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones
Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more
I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech
John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Black Friday offers
Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more
Marshall - Black Friday sale coming soon
Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals
Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items
Nixon - home of the Metallica watch
PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters
Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Black Friday
Superdrug - top Black Friday deals at Superdrug
Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more