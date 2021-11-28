Bag yourself a bargain with The Beatles Singles Collection vinyl box set with £50 off this Cyber Weekend

Need a little help from your friends to show you the best Cyber Monday music deals? Well, here at Louder we love to grow our record collections and helping our readers do the same, so we've been paying close attention to the best Cyber Monday vinyl deals going.

In a brilliant deal, Zavvi are currently selling the Beatles Singles Collection box set with a huge £50 off. Originally, it was priced at £199.99, and now, it's been cut right down to just £149.99. It contains 23, 7-inch singles and is definitely a box set worth picking up.

If you've already rinsed the latest Disney Beatles documentary, Get Back, and find yourself still looking to get your fill of the Fab Four, this is the deal for you. If it's still on your watch list, here's how to see it and why you should watch the most talked about music doc of the year.

The Beatles The Singles Collection: £199.99 The Beatles The Singles Collection: £199.99 , £149.99

If you love The Beatles and are looking for the ultimate quick fix to fill in your missing spots within your record collection, this box set is your answer. Containing all of the Fab Four's singles from 1962 to 1970, The Beatles Single Collection features a total of 46 A and B-side tracks, including an added new double A-side single for the mid-1990s-issued tracks Free As A Bird and Real Love. These have all been newly cut for limited edition vinyl from their original mono and stereo master tapes by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios. Alongside the LPs, fans can flick through the 40-page booklet featuring photos, ephemera, and detailed essays by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

From 1962 to 1970, The Beatles released 22 UK singles. Within this limited edition boxset, it contains those 44 A and B-side tracks. There's additionally an exclusive new double A-side single for the mid-1990s-issued tracks Free As A Bird and Real Love, making it a special purchase for any lover of the fab four.

The material has been newly cut for vinyl from their original mono and stereo master tapes by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios, revitalising the sound with new added crispness and clarity.

The Beatles: The Singles Collection presents 46 tracks on 23 180-gram seven-inch vinyl singles in stunning reproduced picture sleeves from their original releases in several countries around the world.

The LPs are accompanied by a 40-page booklet with photos, ephemera, and detailed essays by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

