Babymetal release The One video

Babymetal have released a video for their track The One.

It appears on the trio’s upcoming album Metal Resistance, which is out on April 1 – a date the band have branded ‘Fox Day’ – and features English lyrics. View it below.

The band’s manager KobaMetal says: “I believe that the songs of Babymetal continue to push them forward to discover new possibilities. All I can say right now is for all of you to wait patiently for the coming of the Fox Day.”

Babymetal will kick start a world tour at London’s Wembley Arena on April 2 before heading to the US for a run of shows in May.

Metal Resistance is available for pre-order.

Babymetal Metal Resistance tracklist

Road Of Resistance Karate Awadama Fever Yava! Amore Meta Taro From Dusk Till Dawn GJ! Sis. Anger No Rain, No Rainbow Tales Of The Destinies The One (English version)

Apr 02: London Wembley Arena, UK

May 04: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

May 07: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

May 10: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 11: Detroit The Fillmore, IL

May 13: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Jul 15: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

