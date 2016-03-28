Babymetal release The One video

Babymetal have released a video for their track The One.
It appears on the trio’s upcoming album Metal Resistance, which is out on April 1 – a date the band have branded ‘Fox Day’ – and features English lyrics. View it below.
The band’s manager KobaMetal says: “I believe that the songs of Babymetal continue to push them forward to discover new possibilities. All I can say right now is for all of you to wait patiently for the coming of the Fox Day.”
Babymetal will kick start a world tour at London’s Wembley Arena on April 2 before heading to the US for a run of shows in May.
Metal Resistance is available for pre-order.
Babymetal Metal Resistance tracklist
- Road Of Resistance
- Karate
- Awadama Fever
- Yava!
- Amore
- Meta Taro
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- GJ!
- Sis. Anger
- No Rain, No Rainbow
- Tales Of The Destinies
- The One (English version)
Babymetal 2016 tour dates
Apr 02: London Wembley Arena, UK
May 04: New York PlayStation Theater, NY
May 07: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA
May 10: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
May 11: Detroit The Fillmore, IL
May 13: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Jul 15: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA