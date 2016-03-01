Your track-by-track guide to the new Babymetal album

New album Metal Resistance dissected track by track…

ROAD OF RESISTANCE

Released a year ago to proudly set the scene for Babymetal’s evolution, this song shows the band’s synthesis of pop and metal at its finest. Kitsunes up!

KARATE

Kicking off with a meaty modern metal riff and minor vocals, KARATE packs one hell of a punch, before striking into an Idol-like chorus. Set necks to headbang.

AWADAMA FEVER

Forget chocolate – it’s all about ‘chew- chew-chewing gum’ now. Out last November, it has a ferocious drum’n’bass background, in keeping with Kobametal’s penchant for genre-blending.

YAVA!

It opens like a demented videogame and drifts into Eurovision territory, before massive nu metal riffs take it to a mystical-sounding bridge.

AMORE

Beginning like a ballad, Amore swiftly descends into the realm of riffing, taking cues from friends and collaborators Dragonforce. Su-metal’s vocals are huge.

META TARO

Babymetal? Battlemetal, more like. It opens like a hymn, before male voices spell out the title in a Viking warrior chant, and they’re all off on a metaphorical longboat.

FROM DUSK TILL DAWN

The influence of BMTH looms large. There are layers of electronics, a touch of Can You Feel My Heart, and then it all goes surprisingly Skrillex.

GJ!

The title’s unclear, but there’s a line that goes, ’Monster, monster horror!’ Heaviness and melody blend into the ultimate Babymetal Frankenstein song.

SIS. ANGER

It’s the death metal song! There’s a fearsome sample from The Book Of Revelation, before a frantic flurry of noise and some syncopated vocals.

NO RAIN, NO RAINBOW

The clue’s in the title – it’s uncannily like X Japan’s Endless Rain and GN’R’s November Rain. From sweet strings and tinkling ivories pours a huge ballad.

TALES OF THE DESTINIES

The nuttiest track yet. A load of mathcore comes crashing in, before mutating into galloping power metal, while Su-metal croons like Lady Gaga.

THE ONE

Another song they’ve played live. It’s Disney’s Frozen x heavy metal – an earnest track designed to light up arenas. Anathema to some, rapturous to others, this is the Fox God’s parting shot.

Why nobody can stop Babymetal