Babymetal detail live digital video Legend - S - Baptism XX

Babymetal have announced that they’ll release a live digital video this week.

The film titled Legend - S - Baptism XX was recorded during the band’s two shows at the Hiroshima Green Arena in December 2 and 3 last year – and fans will be able to download the full performance on August 24 from the Babymetal website.

The concert was the first headline show for the band in the Japanese city – Su-Metal’s home town – and coincided with her 20th birthday.

Legend - S - Baptism XX features 16 tracks, including their new song In The Name Of.

Earlier this year, speculation surrounded the band status of Yui Mizuno, aka Yuimetal, after she failed to join her bandmates Su-metal and Moametal at a show in Kansas City.

However, a spokesperson from the band’s US management company issued a statement saying: “Yuimetal remains a member of the band, but she is not on this current US tour. There is a new narrative for the future of the band which is currently evolving. The storyline has changed.

"This was the basis of the Metal Resistance Episode 7: The Revelation video. The who, when, where, and how of The Chosen Seven will be presented as the concept unfolds."

Babymetal - Legend - S - Baptism XX tracklist

1. In The Name Of

2. Ijime, Dame, Zettai

3. Gimme Chocolate!!

4. Doki Doki Morning

5. Akatsuki

6. GJ!

7. Syncopation

8. Meta Taro

9. No Rain, No Rainbow

10. Song 4

11. Megitsune

12. Karate

13. Road of Resistance

14. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!

15. Babymetal Death

16. The One - English version