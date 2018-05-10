Has Babymetal’s Yuimetal quit the band?

Babymetal kicked off their world tour in Kansas City this week, but Yui Mizuno, aka Yuimetal, didn’t join her bandmates on stage.

And, with no world from official sources, her no-show has sparked rumours that she is no longer part of the group.

It’s been reported that Su-metal and Moametal were joined onstage by two additional dancers and played an 11-song set at the city’s Uptown Theater.

The 18 year old also missed two of the band’s shows in Japan in December last year, with management reporting at the time that she was ill.

Earlier this week, Babymetal released a video for their new track Distortion which arrived just days after they announced they had teamed up with 5B Artist Management/Records and Cooking Vinyl to launch the new label Babymetal Records.

Babymetal’s next live show will take place tonight (May 10) at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.

Babymetal 2018 tour dates

May 10: Austin ACL Live At The Moody Theater, TX - BUY TICKETS

May 11: Dallas House Of Blues, TX - BUY TICKETS

May 13: Houston Revention Music Center, TX - BUY TICKETS

May 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA - BUY TICKETS

May 17: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC - BUY TICKETS

May 18: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN - BUY TICKETS

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH - BUY TICKETS

Jun 01: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 04: Innsbruck Music Hall, Austria - BUY TICKETS

Jun 05: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands - BUY TICKETS

Jun 09: Donington Download, UK - BUY TICKETS