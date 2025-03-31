Babymetal announce new album Metal Forth, featuring collaborations with Poppy, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Polyphia, and more

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

The Fox God has big plans for Babymetal's 15th anniversary year

Babymetal
(Image credit: Capitol Records)

Babymetal have announced details of their forthcoming album METAL FORTH and revealed that it features collaborations with a 'who's who' of modern metal trailblazers.

Set for release on June 13th via Capitol Records, the trio's follow-up to 2023's The Other One, which is billed as "beyond metal", will include collabs with Poppy, Spiritbox, Bloodywood, Rage Against The Mahine's Tom Morello, Polyphia and Slaughter to Prevail, all artists who the Japanese kawaii-metal superstars have connected with while touring the globe. It will also feature RATATATA, their collaboration with Electric Callboy, which was released as a single last year.

In December Bloodywood released a collab with Babymetal titled Bekhauf. - ‘fearless’ in Hindi - but Metal Forth will feature another hook-up with the fast-rising New Delhi band, titled Kon! Kon!

Polyphia previously joined SU-METAL, MOAMETAL and MOMOMETAL for a performance of their song Brand New Day at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, and the Texan band had previously stated that they would be recording two collaborations with the Japanese band, one for release on their follow-up to Remember That You Will Die.

The full album tracklisting for METAL FORTH is as follows:

1. from me to u (feat. Poppy)
2. RATATATA (BABYMETAL x Electric Callboy)
3. Song 3 (BABYMETAL x Slaughter to Prevail)
4. Kon! Kon! (feat. Bloodywood)
5. KxAxWxAxIxI
6. Sunset Kiss (feat. Polyphia)
7. My Queen (feat. Spiritbox)
8. Algorism
9. METALI!! (feat. Tom Morello)
10. White Flame ー白炎ー

Metal Forth artwork

(Image credit: Capitol Records)

A new single from the record, opening track from me to u, featuring Poppy will arrive on Friday, April 4.

Poppy will be supporting Babymetal on their upcoming European arena tour, which kicks on May 10 in Brussels, Belgium at the Forest National.

Those dates are:

May 10: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
May 12: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
May 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
May 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
May 17: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
May 19: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
May 20: Nüremberg Arena Nürenberger, Germany
May 22: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland
May 25: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain
May 26: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain
May 28: Paris Zénith Paris France
May 30: London O2 Arena, UK

A post shared by BABYMETAL (@babymetal_official)

A photo posted by on

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about metal hammer
Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93

"Discover the lasting influence of a band that changed the face of rock music." Kurt Cobain Unplugged exhibition to open in London
Refused

"Refused are f**king dead, and this time they really mean it." Swedish hardcore legends Refused announce last ever UK and European tour
Tracks of the Week artists

The best new rock songs you need to hear right now
See more latest
Most Popular
Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93
"Discover the lasting influence of a band that changed the face of rock music." Kurt Cobain Unplugged exhibition to open in London
Steve Jones, David Bowie
"I got Bowie’s microphone with his lipstick on it!" Sex Pistols' Steve Jones on stealing David Bowie's musical equipment from a London stage on the night before the final Ziggy Stardust performance
Refused
"Refused are f**king dead, and this time they really mean it." Swedish hardcore legends Refused announce last ever UK and European tour
Sum 41
Listen to Sum 41's ferocious cover of Rage Against The Machine hit Sleep Now In The Fire
Yes sharing a sofa in August 1969
A rare studio recording of Yes playing a wild version of The Beatles' Eleanor Rigby has surfaced online
Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp in their kitchen
Toyah and Robert Fripp return to action with spirited cover of Tina Turner's evergreen sporting anthem The Best
Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon performs during their Summer Road Trip Tour at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on August 28, 2024 in Englewood, Colorado
"I am deeply disturbed and hurt by all of this": Kevin Cronin slams REO Speedwagon concert organisers after being "knowingly excluded" from hometown show
Bachman-Turner Overdrive press image
"This song is our tribute to Winnipeg": Bachman-Turner Overdrive team up with Neil Young for first new song in 40 years
Photographs of The Darkness wearing suits and Stephen Dorff
“Justin Hawkins has got a crazy brain. He kept giving me all of these great lines”: How The Darkness persuaded a Hollywood A-lister to appear on their new album
Sex Pistols with Frank Carter
"Everybody needs this band right now. America is screaming out for a band like the Sex Pistols." Sex Pistols, with Frank Carter, announce first North American tour in over two decades, starting at a venue where they had pig hooves thrown at them in 1978