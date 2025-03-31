Babymetal announce new album Metal Forth, featuring collaborations with Poppy, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Polyphia, and more

Babymetal have announced details of their forthcoming album METAL FORTH and revealed that it features collaborations with a 'who's who' of modern metal trailblazers.

Set for release on June 13th via Capitol Records, the trio's follow-up to 2023's The Other One, which is billed as "beyond metal", will include collabs with Poppy, Spiritbox, Bloodywood, Rage Against The Mahine's Tom Morello, Polyphia and Slaughter to Prevail, all artists who the Japanese kawaii-metal superstars have connected with while touring the globe. It will also feature RATATATA, their collaboration with Electric Callboy, which was released as a single last year.

In December Bloodywood released a collab with Babymetal titled Bekhauf. - ‘fearless’ in Hindi - but Metal Forth will feature another hook-up with the fast-rising New Delhi band, titled Kon! Kon!



Polyphia previously joined SU-METAL, MOAMETAL and MOMOMETAL for a performance of their song Brand New Day at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, and the Texan band had previously stated that they would be recording two collaborations with the Japanese band, one for release on their follow-up to Remember That You Will Die.



The full album tracklisting for METAL FORTH is as follows:



1. from me to u (feat. Poppy)

2. RATATATA (BABYMETAL x Electric Callboy)

3. Song 3 (BABYMETAL x Slaughter to Prevail)

4. Kon! Kon! (feat. Bloodywood)

5. KxAxWxAxIxI

6. Sunset Kiss (feat. Polyphia)

7. My Queen (feat. Spiritbox)

8. Algorism

9. METALI!! (feat. Tom Morello)

10. White Flame ー白炎ー

A new single from the record, opening track from me to u, featuring Poppy will arrive on Friday, April 4.



Poppy will be supporting Babymetal on their upcoming European arena tour, which kicks on May 10 in Brussels, Belgium at the Forest National.



Those dates are:



May 10: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

May 12: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

May 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

May 17: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

May 19: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

May 20: Nüremberg Arena Nürenberger, Germany

May 22: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

May 25: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

May 26: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 28: Paris Zénith Paris France

May 30: London O2 Arena, UK



