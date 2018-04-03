Trending

Babymetal tease the start of Metal Resistance Episode VII

By News  

Babymetal share cryptic video reporting that “a new era is about to begin” as they confirm that limited edition Blu-ray Legend S - Baptism XX is to be released

Babymetal have released a cryptic video to mark the start of Metal Resistance Episode VII.

The new clip says that “a new era is about to begin” with a voiceover saying: “Light and darkness. Both are considered to be opposites but at the same time, one cannot exist without the other. 

“Until now, we have only experienced the light side – the legend of three metal spirits. An unknown dark side also exists. A legend of seven metal spirits – The Chosen Seven. A new era is about to begin.”

Babymetal have also confirmed that their shows from Hiroshima’s Green Arena on December 2 and 3 last year will be documented on a new Blu-ray titled Legend S - Baptism XX.

It’ll be a limited edition and will only be available for The One members. It’ll feature 16 live tracks and come with a CD and booklet.

Babymetal have tour dates in the US and Europe planned over the coming months, including a set at the UK’s Download festival.

Babymetal 2018 tour dates

May 08: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO
May 10: Austin ACL Live At The Moody Theater, TX
May 11: Dallas House Of Blues, TX
May 13: Houston Retention Music Center, TX
May 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA
May 17: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
May 18: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN
May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
Jun 01: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 04: Innsbruck Music Hall, Austria
Jun 05: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Jun 09: Donington Download, UK