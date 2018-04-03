Babymetal tease the start of Metal Resistance Episode VII

Babymetal have released a cryptic video to mark the start of Metal Resistance Episode VII.
The new clip says that “a new era is about to begin” with a voiceover saying: “Light and darkness. Both are considered to be opposites but at the same time, one cannot exist without the other.
“Until now, we have only experienced the light side – the legend of three metal spirits. An unknown dark side also exists. A legend of seven metal spirits – The Chosen Seven. A new era is about to begin.”
Babymetal have also confirmed that their shows from Hiroshima’s Green Arena on December 2 and 3 last year will be documented on a new Blu-ray titled Legend S - Baptism XX.
It’ll be a limited edition and will only be available for The One members. It’ll feature 16 live tracks and come with a CD and booklet.
Babymetal have tour dates in the US and Europe planned over the coming months, including a set at the UK’s Download festival.
Babymetal 2018 tour dates
May 08: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO
May 10: Austin ACL Live At The Moody Theater, TX
May 11: Dallas House Of Blues, TX
May 13: Houston Retention Music Center, TX
May 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA
May 17: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
May 18: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN
May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
Jun 01: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 04: Innsbruck Music Hall, Austria
Jun 05: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Jun 09: Donington Download, UK