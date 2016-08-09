Avenged Sevenfold to tour Europe with Disturbed and Chevelle

Avenged Sevenfold will tour Europe with Disturbed and Chevelle next year.

They’ve scheduled 17 shows in February and March. The gigs will follow their UK arena tour with Disturbed and In Flames January. The new dates can be viewed in the list below, highlighted in bold.

Avenged Sevenfold have been working on the follow-up to 2013’s Hail To The King. It’ll be their first release with drummer Brooks Wackerman, who joined the band last year.

They’ll commence a North American tour with Volbeat, Killswitch Engage and Avatar next month.

Meanwhile, Disturbed frontman David Draiman recently recalled feeling “out of place” at his audition for the band 20 years ago this month. They’re currently on tour with Chevelle before joining Avenged Sevenfold next year.

Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 21: Denver Fiddlers Green Amphitheater, CO

Sep 12: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Sep 14: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Sep 15: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Sep 17: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Sep 18: Chester Talen Energy Stadium, PA

Sep 20: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN

Sep 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Motor Speedway, TX

Sep 25: Houston NRG Park, TX

Oct 01: Louisville Champions Park, KY

Oct 02: Janesville Southern Wisconsin Regional AIrport, WI

Oct 23: Sacramaneto Discovery Park, CA

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

Avenged Sevenfold tour poster

Avenged Sevenfold: from hardcore outcasts to heavy metal heroes