Avenged Sevenfold to tour Europe with Disturbed and Chevelle

Avenged Sevenfold will tour Europe with Disturbed and Chevelle next year.
They’ve scheduled 17 shows in February and March. The gigs will follow their UK arena tour with Disturbed and In Flames January. The new dates can be viewed in the list below, highlighted in bold.
Avenged Sevenfold have been working on the follow-up to 2013’s Hail To The King. It’ll be their first release with drummer Brooks Wackerman, who joined the band last year.
They’ll commence a North American tour with Volbeat, Killswitch Engage and Avatar next month.
Meanwhile, Disturbed frontman David Draiman recently recalled feeling “out of place” at his audition for the band 20 years ago this month. They’re currently on tour with Chevelle before joining Avenged Sevenfold next year.
Avenged Sevenfold tour dates 2016⁄17
Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN
Aug 21: Denver Fiddlers Green Amphitheater, CO
Sep 12: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS
Sep 14: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI
Sep 15: Toledo Huntington Center, OH
Sep 17: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT
Sep 18: Chester Talen Energy Stadium, PA
Sep 20: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN
Sep 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Motor Speedway, TX
Sep 25: Houston NRG Park, TX
Oct 01: Louisville Champions Park, KY
Oct 02: Janesville Southern Wisconsin Regional AIrport, WI
Oct 23: Sacramaneto Discovery Park, CA
Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena
Jan 15: Sheffield Arena
Jan 16: Manchester Arena
Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jan 21: London O2 Arena
Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany
Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy
Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria
Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France
Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark
Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway
