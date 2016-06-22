Avenged Sevenfold announce US tour with Volbeat, Killswitch Engage and Avatar

Avenged Sevenfold will tour the US with Volbeat, Killswitch Engage and Avatar in September.

The five-date run kicks off in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on September 12 and the shows have been slotted in to their previously announced itinerary. The new dates can be found below in bold.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased using the password starting June 22 via the band’s website. Public sale begins on June 24 at 10am.

The band are currently demoing their seventh album – following an attempt to walk out on their contract with their record label Warner Bros earlier this year. No completion date has been given for the follow-up to 2013’s Hail To The King – but it’s expected at some time this year.

The band issued a statement in January, saying: “We want our fans to know this – we are in the middle of writing a record we cannot wait for you to hear. We expect to go into the studio very soon, and look forward to releasing our new album later this year.”

Meanwhile, their former drummer Arin Ilejay recently admitted he felt “shocked and scared” after he was let go and replaced by Bad Brains’ Brooks Wackerman last year.

Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 21: Denver Fiddlers Green Amphitheater, CO

Sep 12: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Sep 14: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Sep 15: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Sep 17: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Sep 18: Chester Talen Energy Stadium, PA

Sep 20: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN

Sep 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Motor Speedway, TX

Sep 25: Houston NRG Park, TX

Oct 01: Louisville Champions Park, KY

Oct 02: Janesville Southern Wisconsin Regional AIrport, WI

Oct 23: Sacramaneto Discovery Park, CA

