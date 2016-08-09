Health warning over spread of measles at UK festivals

Festivals are the \"ideal place\" for measles to spread

A health body is warning music fans that festivals can be a breeding ground for the potentially deadly measles infection.

Public Health England says a “significant number” of cases have been linked to UK festivals, with 36 cases reported in June and July of this year.

Glastonbury was the worst hit, with 16 people contracting the highly contagious viral infection at the festival.

Public Health England says festival sites are the “ideal place” for the infection to spread.

Dr Mary Ramsay says: “Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can be very unpleasant and sometimes lead to serious complications.

“So, if you think you might have measles, please don’t go to any of these big events.”

Most of the measles cases linked to festival sites were in people who had not been vaccinated. The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) immunisation was at the centre of now discredited claims of a link between MMR and autism, resulting in a rise in cases in 2013.

Measles causes a rash and cold-like symptoms for most people, but it can be deadly. Symptoms include a high temperature, sore, red eyes sensitive to light, small grey-white spots on the inside of the cheeks and a red-brown blotchy rash.

Research shows drumming is good for your health