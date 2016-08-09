Dee Snider’s granddaughter born on side of LA freeway

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider’s latest grandchild was born over the weekend on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles, it’s been confirmed.

His singer, songwriter son Jesse was driving wife Patty to the hospital, when their fourth child Parker Pride Snider arrived quicker than her parents had expected.

Jesse, who’s the singer in Baptized By Fire, posted an Instagram update with the caption: “We had the baby in the car on the 405! No, joke. Easiest birth we’ve had.”

He later added: “This is what I’ve always wanted. Four kids. And somehow I got even luckier than that and had four healthy ones. I’m so blessed. My wife is such an amazing woman. I’m so proud of her. Today is a great day. I’m very grateful. Thank you for all your well wishes. I’m sorry I couldn’t respond to every one. Love and respect.”

Dee Snider was in Germany following Twisted Sister’s appearance at Wacken Open Air on Saturday and tweeted: “My 4th grandchild, a girl, was just born – in the car on the way to the hospital! Welcome to the world Parker Snider. Way to get attention!

“Parker Pride Snider was born on the 405 Freeway in Los Angles and mom and baby are both healthy.”

Twisted Sister will play at this coming weekend’s Bloodstock festival, but before then, Snider and guitarist Jay Jay French will take part in a Q&A session with fans at a screening of We Are Twisted Fucking Sister at the Prince Charles cinema in Leicester Square, London, tomorrow (August 10).

Tickets for the screening and Q&A are available now priced at £13, with each purchase coming bundled with three months access to TeamRock+.

Following their Bloodstock appearance, Twisted Sister play the Lakewood Rock Carnival on October 1.