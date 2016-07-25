Avenged Sevenfold to tour UK with Disturbed, In Flames

Avenged Sevenfold have announced an arena tour of the UK, with Disturbed and In Flames sharing the bill.
They’ll play eight dates together in January 2017, with tickets going on sale on July 29 (Friday) at 9am via Live Nation.
Avenged Sevenfold’s last release was 2013’s Hail To The King. The band have since been working on what will be their seventh album with new drummer Brooks Wackerman.
They said in January: “We expect to go into the studio very soon, and look forward to releasing our new album later this year.”
They’ll commence a North American tour with Volbeat, Killswitch Engage and Avatar in September.
Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed, In Flames UK tour 2017
Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena
Jan 15: Sheffield Arena
Jan 16: Manchester Arena
Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jan 21: London O2 Arena
