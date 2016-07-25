Avenged Sevenfold to tour UK with Disturbed, In Flames

Avenged Sevenfold have announced an arena tour of the UK, with Disturbed and In Flames sharing the bill.

They’ll play eight dates together in January 2017, with tickets going on sale on July 29 (Friday) at 9am via Live Nation.

Avenged Sevenfold’s last release was 2013’s Hail To The King. The band have since been working on what will be their seventh album with new drummer Brooks Wackerman.

They said in January: “We expect to go into the studio very soon, and look forward to releasing our new album later this year.”

They’ll commence a North American tour with Volbeat, Killswitch Engage and Avatar in September.

Avenged Sevenfold, Disturbed, In Flames UK tour 2017

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Holy Vision: Avenged Sevenfold Unleash Their Rock'n'roll Monster