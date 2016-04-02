Avenged Sevenfold tease album No.7

Avenged Sevenfold have released a brief teaser clip of a demo track from their seventh album.

The 50-second section comes at the end of a video message for fans, in which frontman M Shadows says: “We’re recording stuff right now. We’re not in the studio yet, but we’re demoing.”

No completion date has been confirmed for the follow-up to 2013’s Hail To The King, although it’s expected at some point this year. It’ll be their first release with drummer Brooks Wackerman, who joined the band last year.

Avenged Sevenfold’s only confirmed appearance for 2016 is on August 20 at the US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, with Metallica and Volbeat.