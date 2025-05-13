“No respect for us or our crew”: Trivium allege the Poisoned Ascendancy “world tour” is ending early due to co-headliners Bullet For My Valentine

Trivium claim that their Poisoned Ascendancy shows are ending early thanks to their co-headliners, Bullet For My Valentine.

This year, the metalcore greats have trekked across Europe and North America, playing their respective 2005 albums Ascendancy and The Poison in full.

When the run was announced last year, it was billed as a “world tour”. However, the closing American gigs, scheduled to take place this week, are now being promoted as the end of the run.

During a TikTok livestream last week, Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto explained that the Poisoned Ascendancy trek was wrapping up early because of Bullet For My Valentine singer/guitarist Matt Tuck.

He said (via Loudwire): “Matt Tuck didn’t want to do it, after we had planned it, after stuff was already in the works – don’t know why. I think it would have been amazing. I think The Poison is a great album. I think the two records pair very well together. And I think it would have been nice to give everyone around the world a chance to see the two together.”

A clip from the stream was uploaded to Reddit and stirred up the bands’ fanbases. Gregoletto responded in a video on the Trivium TikTok account, posting footage of himself throwing a thumbs up with the caption, “When you make your first TikTok live and piss off the other bands you are on tour with…”

He also included the hashtag #JusticeForSouthAmerica, seemingly referencing one of the markets allegedly taken off the Poisoned Ascendancy schedule.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the comments section of the thumbs-up video, the official Trivium account threw more criticism towards Tuck, writing: “He’s the sole decision maker of the band and he has no respect for us or our crew”

Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu has also spoken out. In the comments section on one of his Instagram posts, he mentions that the Poisoned Ascendancy package was originally planned to make it to arenas in Australia, but now it won’t.

“we had a arena tour [sic] ready to go and when it got pulled it gave us no time to book anything with proper time,” he wrote, “but next time we come to Australia we will play the album in full if you want haha”

Metal Hammer approached Bullet For My Valentine’s representatives regarding Trivium’s allegations and they declined to comment.

Also via social media, Trivium have been teasing fans with the notion of new music. A video featuring Gregoletto grimacing and putting his head into his hand has been posted to their official channels, with the caption reading, “POV: your manager talked you out of surprise releasing a new Trivium BANGER this morning…”

The Poisoned Ascendancy tour has four stops left – at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, the Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte and the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh – before it wraps up. After that, Trivium will headline Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire, UK, in August.

Meanwhile, Bullet For My Valentine have multiple stops scheduled for the European festival season. See all their live plans via their website.