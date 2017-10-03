Watain announce new single Nuclear Alchemy

Watain have announced that they’ll release a new 7-inch single titled Nuclear Alchemy on October 31.

The Halloween launch will mark the first material lifted from their as-yet-untitled sixth album, which is set to arrive on January 5 via Century Media.

The band say in a statement: “Nuclear Alchemy is the sound of an eager beast let loose from its cage at last. A song of violent fire, impending doom and of necks cracking in ecstacy.

“A dissolving injection of power and force into the coagulated veins of black metal and a first glimpse into the abyss that shall be opened in the beginning of 2018. Meanwhile, stand by for conflagration.”

The single will be available on both red and black vinyl and each is limited to just 1000 copies. Nuclear Alchemy will be backed by a cover version of Hungarian cult act Tormentor’s Beyond.

Watain have scheduled a handful of live shows for January to coincide with the album’s release. Find a list of dates below.

Jan 05: Stockholm Kraken, Sweden

Jan 10: Berlin Lido, Germany

Jan 11: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jan 12: London The Dome, UK

Jan 13: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

The Gospel According To Watain's Erik Danielsson