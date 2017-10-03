Watch Thy Art Is Murder in live Puppet Master video

Thy Art Is Murder have premiered a live video for their track Puppet Master.

It’s been lifted from the Australian outfit’s latest album Dear Desolation, which launched last month via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

The new promo has been released to coincide with the start of the band’s UK and European tour, which continues tonight at Cardiff University.

Dear Desolation sees the return of frontman CJ McMahon who quit in 2015. He returned earlier this year, when he made a surprise appearance with the band at the Unify Festival in January.

McMahon said: “I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt going into a record. Coming back to the fold of our band has reinvigorated me. I missed my brothers, touring, and of course all our dedicated fans around the world who have always given us their all.

“This new record is going to shape our future – we gave it everything we could and then some. In the past, I was the weakest link and now that I have rebuilt myself, we are stronger than ever and nothing can stand in our way.”

Find a full list of Thy Art Is Murder’s upcoming tour dates below.

Oct 03: Cardiff University, UK

Oct 04: Leeds Key Club, UK

Oct 05: Glasgow Garage, UK

Oct 06: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Oct 07: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Oct 08: London The Electric Ballroom, UK

Oct 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Oct 10: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

Oct 11: Toulouse Connexion Live, France

Oct 12: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Oct 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 14: Lyon CCO, France

Oct 15: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy

Oct 17: Wien Flex, Austria

Oct 18: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Oct 20: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Oct 21: Stockholm Kraken, Sweden

Oct 22: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 23: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Oct 24: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 25: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Oct 26: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

Oct 27: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Oct 28: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Nov 04: Johannesburg The Groove Live, South Africa

Thy Art Is Murder's CJ McMahon: "Eddie Hermida has lost his throne"