Avenged Sevenfold Announce North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a string of North American dates with support from HellYeah.
Fans Stateside can catch the world-conquering OC heavyweights on the following dates:
04/12 - Dawson Creek, British Columbia @ EnCana Events Centre
04/13 – Prince George, British Columbia @ CN Centre
04/16 - Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan @ Mosaic Place
04/17 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Shaw Conference Centre
04/19 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ MTS Center
04/21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
04/23 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center
04/25 - Tampa, Fla. @ St. Pete Times Forum
04/26 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
04/28 - Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
04/30 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
05/02 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach
05/03 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Carolina Rebellion
05/06 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
05/08 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center
05/10 - Bangor, Maine @ Rise Above Fest
05/12 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Colisee Pepsi Arena
05/13 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
05/15 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Oncenter Complex
05/17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Rock on the Range
Avenged will continue an immensely successful twelve months with a return to the UK this summer for a potentially show-stealing headline debut at Download in June. Don’t miss it.