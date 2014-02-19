Avenged Sevenfold Announce North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a string of North American dates with support from HellYeah.

Fans Stateside can catch the world-conquering OC heavyweights on the following dates:

04/12 - Dawson Creek, British Columbia @ EnCana Events Centre

04/13 – Prince George, British Columbia @ CN Centre

04/16 - Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan @ Mosaic Place

04/17 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Shaw Conference Centre

04/19 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ MTS Center

04/21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

04/23 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

04/25 - Tampa, Fla. @ St. Pete Times Forum

04/26 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

04/28 - Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

04/30 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

05/02 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach

05/03 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Carolina Rebellion

05/06 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

05/08 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

05/10 - Bangor, Maine @ Rise Above Fest

05/12 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Colisee Pepsi Arena

05/13 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

05/15 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Oncenter Complex

05/17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Rock on the Range

Avenged will continue an immensely successful twelve months with a return to the UK this summer for a potentially show-stealing headline debut at Download in June. Don’t miss it.