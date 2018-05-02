Ash premiere video for new track Annabel

Ash - Islands 1. True Story

2. Annabel

3. Buzzkill

4. Confessions In the Pool

5. All That I Have Left

6. Don’t Need Your Love

7. Somersault

8. Did Your Love Burn Out?

9. Silver Suit

10. It’s A Trap

11. Is It True?

12. Incoming Waves

Ash have released a video for their new single Annabel.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Islands, which is set to arrive on May 18 via Infectious Music.

The Luc Janin-directed shoot features 23 year old French skateboarder Clement Zannini, who was born without a right leg.

Ash say in a statement: “When we heard about Clement Zannini, we felt that he perfectly embodied the spirt of the song – facing your fears and tackling them head on.

“We were thrilled that he agreed to star in the video and show off his awesome skills.”

Zannini adds: “We spent three days filming with Luc – it was really cool and I thank him. We can say that the story is fictional, but yet so true on many points.

“I really live there, it's really my garden, I've been skating these spots for a long time – I really like to skate so I hope it shows through the clip.”

Ash will head out on tour in support of Islands from this weekend.