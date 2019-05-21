Artist Roger Dean will join Yes on their summer Royal Affair tour

Roger Dean will join Yes on The Royal Affair Tour across North America this summer, it’s been announced.

The artist will hold exhibitions showcasing some of his iconic artwork in the reception areas of the venues Yes will visit in the coming months. Dean will also be on-hand to sign merchandise including the official tour poster which he designed.

The news comes as Yes confirm an extra two nights on the tour, which is set to get underway at the Bethlehem Event Centre on June 12.

They’ll now also perform at the Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, on July 15 and at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre the following evening.

Yes will be joined on the tour by special guests John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, featuring guest vocals from Arthur Brown.

Asia will also be with them on the road, with original guitarist Steve Howe joining the band for a portion of their set.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Yes would release a new live package titled 50 Live on July 19 via Rhino Records.

The performance was recorded over two nights at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on July 20 and 21, 2018. It’ll feature a total of 13 tracks and will launch on 2CD, 4LP and on digital and streaming platforms.

Yes: The Royal Affair Tour

Jun 12: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Jun 14: Farmingdale Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre, NY

Jun 15: Atlantic City mark Etess Arena, NJ

Jun 16: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 20: Westchetser County Center, NY

Jun 21: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun22: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Jun 24: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 25: Lewiston Artpark Amphitheatre, NY

Jun 27: Bether Woods Centre For The Arts, NY

Jun 29: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jun 30: Providence Bold point Park, RI

Jul 03: Rochester Hills Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 05: Columbus Express Live, OH

Jul 06: Aurora Riveredge Park, IL

Jul 08: Nashville Grand Ole Opry House, TN

Jul 10: Cary Koka Booth Amphitheatre, NC

Jul 07: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Jul 13: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel And Casino, FL

Jul 15: New Orleans, Saenger Theatre, LA

Jul 16: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre, TX

Jul 18: St Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 20: Irving The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, TX

Jul 21: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jul 24: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 26: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Jul 27: Irvine Five point Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 28: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA