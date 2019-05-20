Yes celebrate their half century with new live release

Yes will release a new live package this summer as the band continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The album is titled 50 Live and it will arrive on July 19 via Rhino Records. It was recorded over two nights at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on July 20 and 21, 2018.

The album features a total of 13 tracks and will launch on 2CD, 4LP and on digital and streaming platforms.

Find out further details along with pre-order information below.

Meanwhile, Yes are currently preparing to head back out on the road across North America.

They’ll kick off their Royal Affair tour on June 12 at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center and will be joined on the tour by special guests John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, featuring guest vocals from Arthur Brown.

Asia will also be with them on the road, with original guitarist Steve Howe joining the band for a portion of their set.

Howe said: “Yes is delighted to headline this celebration of British music which has been so warmly received in America over the past five decades.”

Alan White added: “I’m looking forward to joining a number of classic British talents that have delighted so many fans over the past half century.”

Yes: 50 Live

Yes: 50 Live

CD1

1. Close To The Edge

2. Nine Voices (Longwalker)

3. Sweet Dreams

4. Madrigal

5. We Can Fly From Here, Pt. 1

6. Soon

7. Awaken

CD2

1. Parallels

2. Excerpt from The Ancient

3. Yours Is No Disgrace

4. Excerpt From Georgia’s Song and Mood For A Day

5. Roundabout

6. Starship Trooper

Yes The Royal Affair Tour 2019

Jun 12: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Jun 14: Farmingdale Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre, NY

Jun 15: Atlantic City mark Etess Arena, NJ

Jun 16: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 20: Westchetser County Center, NY

Jun 21: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun22: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Jun 24: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 25: Lewiston Artpark Amphitheatre, NY

Jun 27: Bether Woods Centre For The Arts, NY

Jun 29: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jun 30: Providence Bold point Park, RI

Jul 03: Rochester Hills Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 05: Columbus Express Live, OH

Jul 06: Aurora Riveredge Park, IL

Jul 08: Nashville Grand Ole Opry House, TN

Jul 10: Cary Koka Booth Amphitheatre, NC

Jul 07: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Jul 13: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel And Casino, FL

Jul 18: St Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 20: Irving The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, TX

Jul 21: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jul 24: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 26: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Jul 27: Irvine Five point Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 28: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA