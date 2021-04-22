Arena reschedule some UK dates for October tour

UK prog rockers Arena have rescheduled some of their UK dates for their October 2021 tour. The dates had already been rescheduled from October 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The The Theory Of Molecular Inheritance tour will give fans their first chance to see the band with new lead singer Damian Wilson (Headspace/Threshold), who replaced Paul Manzi back in 2020. The band have been working on their latest album, the follow-up to 2018's Double Vision album, The Theory Of Molecular Inheritance, which should be released later this year.

"We have known Damian for about 25 years, and the idea of him singing for Arena has, in fact, been a possibility in the past, but circumstances did not allow that to happen at the time," the band said at the time. "However, since Paul has now decided to move on, it would seem that we have come full circle, and the time is now right!"

Arena The Theory Of Molecular Inheritance Tour Dates:

Oct 1: London Powerhaus

Oct 2: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 3: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 4: Kinross Backsatge And The Green Hotel

Oct 5: Southampton 1865

Oct 6: Liverpool O2 Academy