Damian Wilson joins Arena

Arena have replaced singer Paul Manzi with Headspace/Wilson Wakeman singer Damian Wilson.

The UK prog rockers announced yesterday that Manzi, who had fronted the band since 2010 and sang on 2011's The Seventh Degree Of Separation, 2015's The Unquiet Sky and 2018's Double Vision, had left.

Announcing the news on social media, Arena said: "We have great pleasure in welcoming Damian Wilson to the new Arena line up. Most people will already know him as a fantastic singer, and there is no doubt he will bring something special and original to the band.

"We have known Damian for about 25 years, and the idea of him singing for Arena has, in fact, been a possibility in the past, but circumstances did not allow that to happen at the time. However, since Paul has now decided to move on, it would seem that we have come full circle, and the time is now right!

"A few days ago we took the chance to take some new photos. Although we were 'socially distanced', a little photoshop can do wonders. Recording will start soon for the new album The Theory of Molecular Inheritance with Damian on vocals, but the release has been delayed due to the restrictions of the Coronavirus.

"You can be sure that we will release our new album just as soon as we can."

Alongside Headspace and Wilson/Wakeman, Wilson is known for two stints with UK prog rockers Threshold and has also been a member of Landmarq, Rick Wakeman's New English Rock Ensemble and Maiden United=, as well as his work with Dutch prog rocker Arjen Lucassen.