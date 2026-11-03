Scorpions announce mammoth Love, Peace, & Rock'N'Roll European tour

German rock legends Scorpions have announced a lengthy European tour for next year. The band will kick things off at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain, on April 29, and wrap it all up on July 18 at the Unipol Arena in Milan, Italy.

The run includes four shows in Ireland and the UK, including dates in Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester, and a return to the O2 in London, a venue the band headlined on their Crazy World tour in 2018 as part of the short-lived Stone Free festival.

Presale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster from Wednesday, November 4, before the general sale begins on Friday, November 6.

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The dates will follow the release of the long-awaited Scorpions biopic, Wind Of Change, which will be released in German cinemas on January 28, 2027. No international or global release dates have been formally announced.

Last month, Scorpions announced that their remaining 2026 shows – including an eight-date residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas – were being postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." The affected shows will now take place next year. Full dates below.

Scorpions: Love, Peace, & Rock'N'Roll tour

Apr 29: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

May 02: Coruña Coliseum de La Coruña, Spain

May 05: Bilbao Bizkaia Arena, Spain

May 08: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

May 12: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

May 15: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

May 19: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

May 22: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jun 03: Kraków Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 06: Vilnius Arena Vilnius, Lithuania

Jun 09: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 12: Zagreb Arena Zagreb, Croatia

Jun 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 17: Zürich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 20: Rotterdam Ahoy Stadium, Netherlands

Jun 23: Rättvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jun 26: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 30: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jul 03: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jul 06: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 09: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jul 12: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Jul 15: Nîmes Arènes de Nîmes, France

Jul 18: Milano Unipol Arena, Italy

Aug 27: Zapopan Auditorio Telmex, Mexico

Aug 30: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Sep 02: Monterrey Auditorio Banamex, Mexico

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Sep 10: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 11: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 14: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 16: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 18: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 21: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 23: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 25: Las Vegas PH Live at Planet Hollywood, NV

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