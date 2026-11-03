Scorpions announce mammoth Love, Peace, & Rock'N'Roll European tour
The dates will follow the release of the long-awaited Scorpions biopic, Wind Of Change
German rock legends Scorpions have announced a lengthy European tour for next year. The band will kick things off at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain, on April 29, and wrap it all up on July 18 at the Unipol Arena in Milan, Italy.
The run includes four shows in Ireland and the UK, including dates in Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester, and a return to the O2 in London, a venue the band headlined on their Crazy World tour in 2018 as part of the short-lived Stone Free festival.
Presale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster from Wednesday, November 4, before the general sale begins on Friday, November 6.
The dates will follow the release of the long-awaited Scorpions biopic, Wind Of Change, which will be released in German cinemas on January 28, 2027. No international or global release dates have been formally announced.
Last month, Scorpions announced that their remaining 2026 shows – including an eight-date residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas – were being postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." The affected shows will now take place next year. Full dates below.
Scorpions: Love, Peace, & Rock'N'Roll tour
Apr 29: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
May 02: Coruña Coliseum de La Coruña, Spain
May 05: Bilbao Bizkaia Arena, Spain
May 08: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain
May 12: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany
May 15: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
May 19: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
May 22: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Jun 03: Kraków Tauron Arena, Poland
Jun 06: Vilnius Arena Vilnius, Lithuania
Jun 09: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jun 12: Zagreb Arena Zagreb, Croatia
Jun 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Jun 17: Zürich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jun 20: Rotterdam Ahoy Stadium, Netherlands
Jun 23: Rättvik Dalhalla, Sweden
Jun 26: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway
Jun 30: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Jul 03: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Jul 06: London O2 Arena, UK
Jul 09: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
Jul 12: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Jul 15: Nîmes Arènes de Nîmes, France
Jul 18: Milano Unipol Arena, Italy
Aug 27: Zapopan Auditorio Telmex, Mexico
Aug 30: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico
Sep 02: Monterrey Auditorio Banamex, Mexico
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Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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