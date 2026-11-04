Katatonia announce Waking State Of Europe tour dates for March and April 2027
Swedish prog metallers Katatonia will tour throughout Europe in support of 2025's Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State album
Swedish prog metallers Katatonia have announced their Waking State Of Europe tour dates for March and April 2027.
Sadly, there are no UK dates in this run, although the band did appear as special guests to Opeth at the fellow Swede's headline show at The Piece Hall in Halifax back in August (coincidentally, Opeth's only UK show this year).
The run of dates continues the band's support of their 2025 album, Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State, the band's first album without co-founding guitarist Anders Nyström.
Katatonia begin the tour in Hanover, Germany, on March 31, then travelling through central Europe before the tour comes to a close in their home country of Sweden, with a concert in Lund on April 17.
Support comes from Canadian post-punk outfit Bonnie Trash. You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.
Katatonia Waking State Of Europe 2027 tour dates
Mar 31: GER Hanover Capitol
Apr 1: GER Dresden Tante Ju
Apr 2: POL Wroclaw Zaklęte Rewiry
Apr 3: CZE Brno Fléda
Apr 5: SLO Ljubljana Kino Šiška
Apr 7: ROM Cluj-Napoca Form Space
Apr 8: ROM Bucharest Quantic
Apr 9: BUL Sofia Joy Station
Apr 10: SRB Belgrade Hangar
Apr 12: CRO Zagreb Boogaloo Club
Apr 13: HUN Budapest Dürer Kert
Apr 14: POL Kraków Kwadrat
Apr 15: POL Gdansk B90
Apr 17: SWE Lund Mejeriet
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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