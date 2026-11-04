Katatonia announce Waking State Of Europe tour dates for March and April 2027

Swedish prog metallers Katatonia have announced their Waking State Of Europe tour dates for March and April 2027.

Sadly, there are no UK dates in this run, although the band did appear as special guests to Opeth at the fellow Swede's headline show at The Piece Hall in Halifax back in August (coincidentally, Opeth's only UK show this year).

The run of dates continues the band's support of their 2025 album, Nightmares As Extensions Of The Waking State, the band's first album without co-founding guitarist Anders Nyström.

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Katatonia begin the tour in Hanover, Germany, on March 31, then travelling through central Europe before the tour comes to a close in their home country of Sweden, with a concert in Lund on April 17.

Support comes from Canadian post-punk outfit Bonnie Trash. You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Mar 31: GER Hanover Capitol

Apr 1: GER Dresden Tante Ju

Apr 2: POL Wroclaw Zaklęte Rewiry

Apr 3: CZE Brno Fléda

Apr 5: SLO Ljubljana Kino Šiška

Apr 7: ROM Cluj-Napoca Form Space

Apr 8: ROM Bucharest Quantic

Apr 9: BUL Sofia Joy Station

Apr 10: SRB Belgrade Hangar

Apr 12: CRO Zagreb Boogaloo Club

Apr 13: HUN Budapest Dürer Kert

Apr 14: POL Kraków Kwadrat

Apr 15: POL Gdansk B90

Apr 17: SWE Lund Mejeriet

Get tickets.