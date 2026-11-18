Slayer guitarist Kerry King has announced that he will release his second full-length album, The End of All Gods, through Reigning Phoenix Music on February 12.

The California-based line-up who appeared on his 2024 solo debut, From Hell I Rise, returns unchanged for album two: Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda, former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel, Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders and Slayer bandmate Paul Bostaph on drums.

“I just can't wait for this to get unleashed on humanity,” says King.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Check out the apocalyptic video My War, which was directed by Vicente Cordero (Cradle of Filth, Jinjer, In Flames).

Kerry King - My War (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Reigning Phoenix Music)

As announced yesterday, Kerry King's band join Anthrax as special guests on Megadeth's huge 2027 tour of North America next May.

Megadeth will conclude their 2026 touring activity in Australia this week, before returning to Japan in February. Kerry King and Anthrax will join Megadeth on May 14 in Albuquerque and not a moment before.

The full tour dates are as follows:



Megadeth: Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations tour

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Nov 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 19: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Feb 22: Osaka Grand Cubu, Japan

Feb 24: Tokyo Budokan, Japan

Feb 25: Tokyo Budokan, Japan

Mar 09: Belfast The O2, UK

Mar 11: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

Mar 12: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 13: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 15: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Mar 16: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 18: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK

Mar 19: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

Mar 21: Paris Zenith, France

Mar 23: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Mar 27: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark

Mar 28: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Mar 30: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 01: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Apr 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 04: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 05: Bern Festhalle, Switzerland

Apr 06: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

Apr 08: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Apr 10: Barcelona Olimpic Arena, Spain

Apr 12: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Apr 13: Lisbon Sagres Camp Pequeno, Portugal

May 14: Albuquerque First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater, NM

May 15: Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

May 18: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

May 19: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

May 21: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA

May 22: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

May 24: West Valley City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

May 26: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 28: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

May 29: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN

May 31: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO

Jun 02: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI

Jun 04: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jun 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Jun 08: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 10: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Jun 12: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 13: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jun 15: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jun 17: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC

Jun 18: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 20: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 22: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Jun 23: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 06: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Sep 07: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 09: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 12: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Sep 14: Laval Place Bell, QC

Sep 16: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Sep 18: Toledo The Huntington Center, OH

Sep 19: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Sep 21: Milwaukee BMO Pavilion, WI

Sep 22: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Sep 24: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Sep 25: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS

Sep 28: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Arena, ID

Sep 29: Missoula Adams Center, MT

Sep 30: Spokane Numerica Veterans Arena, WA

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