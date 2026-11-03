Meshuggah have announced details of a comprehensive European tour next year in celebration of their 40th anniversary.

The band formed in Umeå, Sweden in 1987. Their bludgeoning yet technical style of extreme metal has inspired countless acts over the course of nine studio albums and six EPs, leading to them being recognised as the fathers of djent. Their most recent album, Immutable, was released in 2022.

“To know that there are bands out there who cite us as a big influence makes it all worthwhile," drummer Tomas Haake told Metal Hammer in 2012. "Is there anything better? But we aren’t part of any movement. We like to think that we’re removed from all of that, and what we do is unique to us."

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The tour, titled The Forty-Year Anomaly, kicks off in North America in February for 35 dates, with support from Testament and Blood Incantation.

The tour then heads to Europe in the autumn to perform at some of the biggest venues the revered Swedish five-piece have ever headlined.



The European tour begins in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 29, 2027 and ends at London's OVO Arena Wembley on October 30. Support on all dates comes from Periphery and Vildhjarta.

The band's full itinerary can be found below:

(Image credit: Meshuggah)

Sep 29: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark

Oct 01: Rotterdam RTM Stage Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Oct 02: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Oct 05: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 06: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 07: Hamburg Inselpark Arena, Germany

Oct 09: Berlin Uber Eats Music Hall, Germany

Oct 10: Warsaw COS Torwar, Poland

Oct 12: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Oct 13: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Oct 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 16: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 17: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

Oct 19: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Oct 21: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Oct 22: Lisbon Sagres Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Oct 24: Paris La Seine Musicale, France

Oct 27: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct 29: Manchester Aviva Studios, UK

Oct 30: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

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Artist and O2 pre-sales open on November 3 at 11am GMT. Venue and promoter pre-sales open on November 4 at 11am GMT, while general on-sale tickets are available from 11am GMT on November 6.

For tickets and a full list of North American dates, click here.