Foo Fighters announce summer 2027 stadium dates in London, Athens, Helsinki, Edinburgh, Sofia and more

Foo Fighters have announced some huge shows set to take place across Europe in 2027 as part of their ongoing world Take Cover tour. Dave Grohl et al will kick off a 15-date trek in Icelandic capital Reykjavik before hitting up stadiums and festivals in Helsinki, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Werchter, Bren, Florence, Zagreb, Sofia, Athens, London (where the Foos will be playing two dates at Wembley), Darlington, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The rock megaweights will also be bringing some big names with them as support, including The Hives, St. Vincent, Garbage, Iggy Pop, Queens of the Stone Age, Slowdive, Violet Grohl, The Vaselines, Yard Act, Nothing But Thieves, Reclus.É', Florence Road, Fat Dog and more.

All ticket details can be found via the official Foo Fighters website, with UK dates going on sale this Friday, November 20 at 20am GMT via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

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See the full list of dates and venues below. Latest Foos album, Your Favourite Toy, released earlier this year, is out now.

Jun 9 Reykjavik, IS Nýja-Laugardalshöll *

Jun 12 Helsinki, FI Olympic Stadium *

Jun 15 Copenhagen, DK Valbyparken *

Jun 17 Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena *

Jun 19 Werchter, BE Werchter Parklife ***

Jun 22 Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf @

Jun 25 Florence, IT OPEL Firenze Rocks #

Jun 27 Zagreb, CR INmusic Festival ##

Jun 30 Sofia, BG Vasil Levski Stadium $

Jul 2 Athens, GR Ejekt Festival @@

Sep 9 London, UK Wembley Stadium %

Sep 11 London, UK Wembley Stadium ^

Sep 14 Darlington, UK The Darlington Arena &

Sep 16 Edinburgh, UK Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium +

Sep 18 Dublin, IE Croke Park **



* The Hives support

@ Nothing But Thieves support

# Queens of the Stone Age and Fat Dog support

$ Slowdive and Reclus.É support

% Garbage and Reclus.É support

^ St. Vincent and Florence Road support

& St. Vincent and Yard Act support

+ Garbage and The Vaselines support

** Garbage and Florence Road support

*** Iggy Pop, The Hives, Violet Grohl, Florence Road and Alice Mae support

@@ Architects and Frenzee support

## Slowdive and Florence Road support