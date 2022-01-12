Anna von Hausswolff streams live version of The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra

Swedish art rocker Anna von Hausswolff has streamed a striking live rendition of The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra which you can listen to below. It's taken from her upcoming album Live At Montreux Jazz Festival, which will be released through Southern Lord on January 14 (although the vinyl release is slated for May 13 on Pomperipossa Records in Europe).

The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra forms part of this new live collection that features sensational renditions of fan-favourites from two of her most recent albums; The Miraculous (2015) and Dead Magic (2018), with the backing of a full band including additional vocals from her sister / cinematographer Maria von Hausswolff.

"In the beginning of 2013 I was texting back and forth with my friend Albin," von Hausswolff explains. "He wanted me to come and play at a jazz festival that he was living nearby, it was Montreux Jazz Festival. At that point I was still quite unknown outside Sweden and regardless of my friend’s many attempts to contact the festival they never returned to him with an offer. I gave up the idea, he did not. Later that same year he unexpectedly died and a few years later, in 2017, an email popped up in my inbox, it was a request to open for Nick Cave and the bad seeds at the Montreux jazz festival."

Anna von Hausswolff releases striking new video for The Truth, The Glow, The Fall

By Jerry Ewing ( Prog ) published December 04, 2021

Anna von Hausswolff will release new Live At Montreux Jazz Festival in January

(Image credit: Gianluca Grasselli)

Swedish art rocker Anna von Hausswolff has released a haunting live rendition of The Truth, The Glow, The Fall, originally the opening track from her 2018 Dead Magic album, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from her upcoming album Live At Montreux Jazz Festival, which will be released through Southern Lord on January 14 (although the vinyl release is slated for May 13 on Pomperipossa Records in Europe).

"In the beginning of 2013 I was texting back and forth with my friend Albin Oskarsson<" von Hausswolff explains. "He wanted me to come and play at a jazz festival that he was living nearby, it was Montreux Jazz Festival. At that point I was still quite unknown outside Sweden and regardless of my friend’s many attempts to contact the festival they never returned to him with an offer. I gave up the idea, he did not. Later that same year he unexpectedly died and a few years later, in 2017, an email popped up in my inbox, it was a request to open for Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds at the Montreux jazz festival. The tragedy that Albin was still not around to share the excitement with me gave me sorrow.

Sponsored Links

Eternal Tide 2 Bold Rainbow Colorful Deep Blueturquoise Aqua Orange Yellow Ombre Waves Throw Pillow | Redbubble Wave Throw PillowRedbubble

"But, through the magic of music comfort came. The show was an emotional turmoil of ecstasy and grief, shared with an incredible audience and atmosphere. And, eventually, I could see his face in the venue, floating above all others, smiling and waving towards me. I’m so happy to have been given this moment and I’m beyond grateful to Montreux Jazz Festival, John Harris and Mathieu Jaton who so beautifully recorded this special concert that I will keep close to my heart forever and ever."

Live at Montreux Jazz Festival was mixed on the Queen Neve desk, previously owned by Queen and situated at the Mountain Studios in the casino of Montreux, now ­located at Svenska Grammofonstudion, Gothenburg, and mixed by Filip Leyman and von Hausswolff and mastered by Hans Olsson Brookes.

Pre-order Live at Montreux Jazz Festival.

Pre-order Live at Montreux Jazz Festival vinyl.

You can buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine here.