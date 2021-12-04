Anna von Hausswolff releases striking new video for The Truth, The Glow, The Fall

Swedish art rocker Anna von Hausswolff has released a haunting live rendition of The Truth, The Glow, The Fall, originally the opening track from her 2018 Dead Magic album, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from her upcoming album Live At Montreux Jazz Festival, which will be released through Southern Lord on January 14 (although the vinyl release is slated for May 13 on Pomperipossa Records in Europe).

"In the beginning of 2013 I was texting back and forth with my friend Albin Oskarsson<" von Hausswolff explains. "He wanted me to come and play at a jazz festival that he was living nearby, it was Montreux Jazz Festival. At that point I was still quite unknown outside Sweden and regardless of my friend’s many attempts to contact the festival they never returned to him with an offer. I gave up the idea, he did not. Later that same year he unexpectedly died and a few years later, in 2017, an email popped up in my inbox, it was a request to open for Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds at the Montreux jazz festival. The tragedy that Albin was still not around to share the excitement with me gave me sorrow.

"But, through the magic of music comfort came. The show was an emotional turmoil of ecstasy and grief, shared with an incredible audience and atmosphere. And, eventually, I could see his face in the venue, floating above all others, smiling and waving towards me. I’m so happy to have been given this moment and I’m beyond grateful to Montreux Jazz Festival, John Harris and Mathieu Jaton who so beautifully recorded this special concert that I will keep close to my heart forever and ever."

Live at Montreux Jazz Festival was mixed on the Queen Neve desk, previously owned by Queen and situated at the Mountain Studios in the casino of Montreux, now ­located at Svenska Grammofonstudion, Gothenburg, and mixed by Filip Leyman and von Hausswolff and mastered by Hans Olsson Brookes.

Anna von Hausswolff: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival

1. The Truth The Glow The Fall

2. Pomperipossa

3. The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra

4. Ugly And Vengeful

5. Kållans återuppståndelse

6. Come Wander With Me Deliverance