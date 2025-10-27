"I think the more metal people are, the nicer they are." Alter Bridge on the huge impact one wrestling star has had on their career - and why metalheads are the nicest people going

Alter Bridge have discussed the impact that one wrestling legend championing their music has had on their career. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, the US rockers' frontman Myles Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti pick out the five songs from across their catalogue that have defined their career so far.

One of those songs, Metalingus, taken from their 2004 debut album One Day Remains, has become a hallmark anthem for the band, not least thanks to its huge popularity with wrestling fans after WWE superstar Adam 'Edge' Copeland began using it as his theme song in the mid-2000s.

Alter Bridge are quick to acknowledge that Edge's patronage of the track gave them a huge boost in the band's early days.

"Metalingus was off the first record, and that song [became big], I think more than anything, because [Mark's] buddy Adam picked it up," says Myles. "That was the gateway drug for so many fans. I think if you probably asked a certain percentage of our fanbase how did you discover Alter Bridge, they would say Metalingus, through Edge."

"I found through life that went you meet these people, tough guys, metal, or like Adam when he's on film, you meet him offstage and he's the nicest person you'll ever meet in your life. He's a Canadian; usually Canadians are really nice, soft-spoken. I remember that when I was first touring in Europe, playing with metal bands, and you meet some of your heroes growing up and you expect them to be all rough and gruff, and it's the opposite. I think the more metal, the nicer people are."

Watch Kennedy and Tremonti's full interview with Metal Hammer below.

After decades of association with WWE, Adam Copeland - a lifelong metalhead - joined the company's rival AEW in 2023, performing there under his real name. Unusually, because his theme song was not a WWE composition, Copeland has been able to continue using Metalingus.

Alter Bridge's self-titled new album will release on January 9 via Napalm Records.