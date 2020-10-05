Albert Bouchard releases video for Black Telescope

Blue Öyster Cult founding member Albert Bouchard has released a video for Black Telescope. It's the first new music from Bouchard's upcoming studio album Re Imaginos on through he and his brother’s (Joe Bouchard) new imprint label, RockHeart Records/Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group) on November 6.

“Black Telescope is the first single and video and tells the story of an undead creature that takes the form of a fish and now uses alchemy to rule the solar system," explians Bouchard. "This being sees with the power of the mind and does not need eyes.

"It was more ordinary and needed the help of technology to rule the world in the past, at a time when it was in the shape of a human sailor and knew the dangers of the deep. When the sailor went to the telescope workshop he experienced a strange rebirth and became an all-powerful force."

Re Imaginos is Bouchard's reimagining of the 1988 Blue Öyster Cult release, Imaginos, which was originally intended as Albert’s solo album.

“Most BOC fans know at this point that Imaginos was supposed to be my solo album," he says. "Some people think it’s the best BOC album, others think it’s not a ‘true’ BOC album. In either case, they’re right. I made this new album for them so that they can hear a more properly realised version of the tale."

To celebrate the launch of RockHeart Records and the release of Re Imaginos, the Bouchard brothers are offering a limited amount of the official RockHeart Records Cowbell autographed personally by both Joe and Albert.



Bouchard's legendary cowbell part in (Don’t Fear) The Reaper was the basis of the classic Will Ferrell skit on Saturday Night Live, which also starred Christopher Walken. The bundles include a RockHeart Records autographed cowbell, Re Imaginos CD (autographed), Re Imaginos t-shirt, Albert Bouchard guitar pick and Re Imaginos Poster (autographed).

Pre-order Re Imaginos.

(Image credit: Albert Bouchard)

Albert Bouchard: Re Imaginos

1. I Am The One You Warned Me Of

2. Del Rio Song

3. In The Presence Of Another World

4. Siege And Investiture Of Baron Von Frankenstein’s Castle At Weisseria

5. Girl That Love Made Blind

6. Astronomy

7. Imaginos

8. Gil Blanco County

9. Blue Oyster Cult

10. Black Telescope

11. Magna of Illusion

12. Les Invisibles