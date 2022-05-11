Æon Spoke release brand new video for Emmanuel

Cynic post-rock offshooot Æon Spoke have released a new video for Emmanuel, which you can watch below. It's taken from a reissue of the band's 2007 self-titled second album, which is being reissued digitally by Season Of Mist, with a vinyl reissue to follow at a later date.

Emmanuel also appeared on the band's 2004 debut album Above The Buried City and als featured in the film What The Bleep Do We Know.

"I think these are some of the best songs I've ever written," says guitarist Paul Masvidal, who formed Æon Spoke in 2004 with then Cynic drummer, the late Sean Reinert, when the pair had folded Cynic initially and relocated from Miami to Los Angeles.

"I took this record offline after Sean Reinert died," adds Masvial. "It was too much for me in the wake of everything that happened and I felt too raw to keep the music out there. I needed to bring it closer to home as one of the precious things we shared when we first got back together."



“Lyrically the record explores the depths of spiritual isolation that underlies the human condition. I came to find out what was most important about living through working with the dying.”

As well as Masvidal and Reinert, the album features guest appearances from Rex Brown (Pantera, Down), R.Walt Vincent (Cynic, Liz Phair, Pete Yorn), Evan Slamka (Marjorie Fair), Chris Tristram (House Of Lords, Marjorie Fair) and Chris Kringel (Cynic, Portal).

Get Æon Spoke.

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Æon Spoke: Æon Spoke

1. Cavalry of Woe

2. No Answers

3. Emmanuel

4. The Fisher Tale

5. Silence

6. Face the Wind

7. Yellowman

8. Pablo at the Park

9. For Good

10. Suicide Boy

11. Sand & Foam

12. Grace

13. Nothing