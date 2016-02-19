Pete Yorn: ArrangingTime

At forty-one, time has caught up with Pete Yorn: “The title of the album is a reminder to be present… Time only gets faster as you get older.” He has returned to working with producer R Walt Vincent (musicforthemorningafter, Day I Forgot) too.

While the results haven’t got the near-reckless zeal of the young Yorn’s records, the sense of longing reflects the broken-down feel – strumming acoustic guitars, the light thrum of a snare – of some of the material he was writing back in the early 2000s.

In songs like the woozy, beautiful This Fire and the gently revolving Shopping Mall, it sounds like Yorn has stumbled across some questions that life still hasn’t given him the answers to.