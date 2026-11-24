Punk heroine Toyah Willcox has revealed she and prog icon husband Robert Fripp stopped living together two years ago – but they see each other every day.

And she explains their different approaches to artistic creation was behind her decision to buy the 19th-century water mill she played near as a child.

“I live by myself,” Toyah tells The Times. “My husband, Robert, has chosen to live somewhere else. So I live in the mill and my husband lives four miles away.”

Fripp and Toyah performing together in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

She continued: “My husband is constantly building and developing, whereas I am the opposite. My husband doesn’t want to live with my possessions, which is why I have his blessing to live here. I like complete silence and seclusion.”

In 2022 Fripp told Prog about his unique approach to King Crimson and other projects, saying: “I have a discipline. What is the discipline? It’s doing what needs to be done – whether you like it or not. I refer to it as the difference between Robert and Fripp. Robert says, ‘This is what you need to do.’ Fripp says, ‘Oh no!’”

Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch: Rebel Girl Revisit - YouTube Watch On

Toyah notes that for her, “the silence is when the ideas come. Ideas come to me without me intellectualising. I need silence to be creative.

Reporting that they usually spend at least an hour together every day, she adds: “He would deny I take care of him, but I take care of him. There is no switching off. As time goes on, I don’t think that switch-off will ever happen. I have this dual thing of being married to someone who is 12 years older than me and I have a full-on career.”

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The couple married in 1986 and both have maintained their creative careers, sometimes collaborating on musical projects including their light-hearted Sunday Lunch video series.

“I don’t think anyone who has ever been a punk can stop being a punk,” she reflects. “I’m still a rebel, still a punk – and always will be.”