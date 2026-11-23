Cardinal Black's new album, Second Sign Of Life, will arrive in January, and the portents are good. Recent single Take Me To The Water has already grabbed more than 200,000 views and streams, and that's not all: it's the latest victor in our Tracks Of The Week contest, beating out stiff competition from Southern rock veterans Molly Hatchet and stoner rock veterans Clutch. So congratulations to them.

Cardinal Black - Take Me to the Water (Live Performance) - YouTube Watch On

This week's contest is now underway. Right here. Right now.

Thundermother - Time Is Never Wasted (When You’re Wasted All The Time)

The Swedish rock’n’rollers kick things off this week with a fresh slice of their next album (named, fittingly enough, Mothers Of Thunder), which comes out in the new year. Think gritty, king-size riffage with a nod to GN’R’s Paradise City and a whisper of Heart’s Alone. Just the title/chorus lyric made us smile, but it’s the big-hearted, daft-at-first but quietly knowing song and sentiment that makes it stand taller.

THUNDERMOTHER - Time Is Never Wasted (When Your're Wasted All The Time) (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Battlesnake - Mud Wife

Step this way, rockers and metalheads, for the Aussies' latest marriage of power and silliness – complete with tightly galloping guitars, a thrashy chorus and burst of mad-fast soloing. If dragons, heavy metal and tales of demonic creatures in swamps do it for you, there’s an extremely good chance this will as well. "The Mud Wife is Bog Bringer's Mother,” the band explain, referencing their similarly somberly titled single Bog Bringer. “We found the words to this song at the bottom of the Lake of Mud inside her diary". Well, what's not to like?

Mud Wife - YouTube Watch On

The Heat Inc. - Dead Pony Club

Channelling melancholic reflection through heavy distortion, with flecks of Pixies and Nirvana-esque bite, London rockers The Heat Inc. manage to sound louche – and like a band thoroughly enjoying themselves – on Dead Pony Club (presumably named in tribute to Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club). Alluringly smoky in a hooky, melody-forward way. “I guess it could be about a love from a past life,” vocalist Jon Dodd observes, “those who were good to us, those we could have been better to, and how time catches up with us all.”

The Heat Inc. - Dead Pony Club - YouTube Watch On

Stephen Wilson Jr - I’m A Song (feat Chris Stapleton)

Beloved by Stephen Wilson Jr’s late father, I’m A Song packs a smart yet searing punch. A driving, beautifully nuanced taste of his new double album, Impressiøn of a Human / Children of the Cørnerman, which comes out in the new year. “He recorded me playing it on his phone,” Wilson Jr recalls, “and he’d watch it all the time. I didn’t know if I’d ever record the song, because it was so personal to me. But someone suggested we send it to Chris Stapleton and I did. It became a sacred song for both of us, because he lost his father too, and, like me, that loss influenced his career.”

Stephen Wilson Jr. - I'm a Song (feat. Chris Stapleton) (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Europe - This Time Of Year

Newly released with a Christmas single facelift (i.e. comprehensive video checklist of seasonal signifiers: fairy lights, wreaths, warming liquors in front of fires, fur-coated guitarists freezing their arses off… sorry, soloing in the snow), this prettily melancholy earworm from the Swedes’ excellent album Come This Madness stirs and twinkles with classy warmth. Shoutout to John Norum for a particularly fine job on the solo front, and the whole band for such a committed, choir-bedecked key change. Somebody get them 90s boyband stools to stand up from, quick!

Europe - This Time of Year (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Palaye Royale - Confidant

Brothers in life and in music, Palaye Royale make a sassy return to our radar with this mega-catchy new single, hot off their next album, Amsterdamage. Inspired by Bowie (we’re gonna say 80s Scary Monsters and Let’s Dance era) but keeping one foot in the bright Las Vegas lights of their roots – and the 00s London indie that they grew up listening to – its initial poppy sheen unfurls into a richer whole. Sort of like Scissor Sisters with extra guy-liner, raiding the Libertines’ wardrobe.

Confidant - YouTube Watch On

Crossbone Skully - Condemned to Rock 'N Roll

Tommy Henriksen's Crossbone Skully may forever sound like a band scientifically engineered to appeal to Def Leppard fans who think Joe Elliott & Co. lost their way post-Hysteria, but they capture that big 80s sound so perfectly (the gang vocals, the whammy-bar whanging, the clattering drums, the huge choruses) that it's easy to love. We've instinctively ordered a set of Union Jack T-shirts and a stripper's pole for the office.

Crossbone Skully - Condemned to Rock 'N Roll (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Jesse Welles - War Pigs

YouTube is stuffed with covers of Black Sabbath's War Pigs that don't do the justice to the original, but this one gets it right. Protest folk singer Jesse Welles (you may know him from viral songs like War Isn't Murder, Join ICE and The Nerd Reich) has been playing the 1970 classic with his (excellent) band for some time, and this pro-shot footage from Austin City Limits shows just how artfully they've mastered the song, capturing the sound and the swing but upping the righteous anger. Excellent.