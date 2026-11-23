When Roger Dean couldn’t locate the original artwork for 1971 Yes album Fragile, he assumed it was just misplaced among all the other works in his studio. It was only when an art collector told the artist they’d recently purchased it that he realised the item had, in fact, been stolen – probably some time in the 1970s.

A series of cloak-and-dagger transactions followed, leading at last to the recovery of the painting that already owns a unique legacy in prog rock history. It goes to auction in December with a current price of $55,000 (£42,000). But before that, Dean will tell the whole story at an event in the Trading Boundaries gallery and venue, with which he has a long association.

Sarahjane Blum, director of illustration art at Heritage Auctions, tells Prog: To this day Roger is unclear on exactly how it left his studio. When he was approached by a collector, who said he’d acquired the art from a well-known London dealer, the alarm bell finally sounded. Roger reached out to the local police, and then to Art Recovery International.”

While she’s not able to discuss details, she will say: “The recovery was secured after two weeks of negotiations pursuant to a confidential settlement agreement.

“When I received a call saying the original artwork for Fragile would be coming to Heritage, and we’d get to play a part in sharing it with the world for the first time, my jaw dropped.”

(Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

The collaboration between Dean and Yes has continued almost unbroken since Fragile, which developed from the band’s suggestion of printing the title word across the Earth. The cover artist – who’s continued the same story in other works over the decades – felt could be improved upon.

“It started with a story that my brother and I had written,” he said, “a creation myth based on a miniature planet, where a child has a dream that their world will break up. They have to build an ark to take family and friends, with the fragments of the planet, on a quest to find a new world.”

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The 17.5 inch square piece is a collage, with the planet element attached to the board. There’s no spaceship on the original – it was added later. The back of the board features an alternative composition, which Dean thinks may have started out as the front. When he visited Heritage Auctions to see it after its delivery in September 2026, he faced a variety of emotions.

“I was very excited and curious,” he said. “I wondered, how I would feel? Would I immediately and unquestionably recognise it? Of course I did! But there were changes; it was half a century since I last saw it, and of course it was that much older. I was very excited and I thought it looked like it should – magical really.”

Art Recovery International boss Christopher A Marinello added: “Recovering a work of this cultural significance after more than 50 years is a remarkable outcome. Its return is a reminder that even after decades, the provenance of a missing artwork can be investigated and its rightful ownership addressed.”

(Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

The Fragile art was unveiled at Heritage Auctions in London at a celebratory event also featuring Rick Wakeman. “Roger is an icon in the world of illustration – no one has done more to translate the feeling of music into a visual universe,” Blum says. “As Rick reminded the crowd, the band considers Roger a member of Yes for how fundamental his contributions are. His otherworldly artwork is where it all began.”

She continues: “Fragile is unquestionably one of the most significant artworks in the history of progressive rock. Rick and Roger have said they knew they were working on something special, but no one could have predicted the once-in-a-generation creative collaboration.

“Since the whereabouts of the Fragile art was unknown for so long, its rediscovery has become a source of celebration that only adds to its lore.”

Dean’s Trading Boundaries event takes place on November 26, while the Heritage auction is held on December 2, with pre-live bids being accepted now.