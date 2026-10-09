Pendragon to celebrate 50th anniversary with new studio album, tour and weekender events
UK prog rockers Pendragon will release their seventeenth studio album, Go Your Way, in September 2027
UK prog rockers Pendragon have announced that they will release their seventeenth studio album Go Your Way in September next year.
The band celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2027 and will also tour and headline three of their own unique Weekend Events in their hometown of Stroud, in Ramstein in Germany and Warsaw in Poland.
The format for the Weekenders will follow previous events in Morecambe, Peterborough, Exeter and Zabrze, with an evening show on day one and day two being a mixture of events and a late afternoon show, with the Pure album being played in its entirety over the weekend.
The Stroud Weekender, which takes place at The Subscription Rooms on October 2 and 3, takes band members Nick Barrett, Pete Gee and Clive Noland back to their actual hometown. As a slightly smaller venue than those for previous UK Weekends, the Stroud event is expected to sell out very quickly.
The German Weekend will take place at the CCR in Ramstein on October 9 and 10 and in Poland at the Terminal Kultury Gocław in Warsaw on October 15 and 16.
The band's Go Your Way tour will take place between the Weekends with support from Peter Jones performing a Tiger Moth Tales acoustic set. You can see the full list of dates below.
PENDRAGON GO YOUR WAY 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES
Oct 2-3: UK Stroud The Subscription Rooms
Oct 5: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij
Oct 6: BEL Ittre Zik-Zak
Oct 7: FRA TBC
Oct 9-10: GER Ramstein CCR
Oct 11: SWI Pratteln Z7
Oct 12: FRA TBC
Oct 13: ITA MIlan TBC
Oct 15-16: POL Warsaw Terminal Kultury Gocław
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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