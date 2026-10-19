"It’s going to be a great time for everyone." Rock legends Toto announce 2027 UK tour with support from Todd Rundgren

US rock icons Toto have announced their return to the UK, and they'll be bringing none other than Todd Rundgren with them for the ride.

“From the earliest stages of our career, the UK has supported Toto," says Toto guitarist/vocalist Steve Lukather "There is a mutual affection between us and the entire country. I can’t wait to bring them great shows featuring Joe, myself, and a band comprised of world-class musicians. It’s going to be a great time for everyone in the venues come summer.”

Toto's tour will take in five arenas across the UK, kicking off in Glasgow, Scotland before heading to Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and, finally, wrapping up in London at the historic Wembley Arena.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

See the full list of dates below. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, October 23, via this location. The dates won't be Toto's only appearance in Europe this summer, as they are also due to the Stadspark in Groningen, the Netherlands in July, with dates in Osaka and Tokyo in Japan also planned for March.

Jun 19 OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Jun 20 AO Arena, Manchester

Jun 22 bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

Jun 24 Ultilita Arena, Cardiff

Jun 25 OVO Wembley Arena, London