"It’s going to be a great time for everyone." Rock legends Toto announce 2027 UK tour with support from Todd Rundgren
Get ready to sing along with some of the biggest rock anthems ever next summer
US rock icons Toto have announced their return to the UK, and they'll be bringing none other than Todd Rundgren with them for the ride.
“From the earliest stages of our career, the UK has supported Toto," says Toto guitarist/vocalist Steve Lukather "There is a mutual affection between us and the entire country. I can’t wait to bring them great shows featuring Joe, myself, and a band comprised of world-class musicians. It’s going to be a great time for everyone in the venues come summer.”
Toto's tour will take in five arenas across the UK, kicking off in Glasgow, Scotland before heading to Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and, finally, wrapping up in London at the historic Wembley Arena.
See the full list of dates below. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, October 23, via this location. The dates won't be Toto's only appearance in Europe this summer, as they are also due to the Stadspark in Groningen, the Netherlands in July, with dates in Osaka and Tokyo in Japan also planned for March.
Toto UK tour dates 2027
Jun 19 OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Jun 20 AO Arena, Manchester
Jun 22 bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham
Jun 24 Ultilita Arena, Cardiff
Jun 25 OVO Wembley Arena, London
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Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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