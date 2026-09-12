Steve Rothery on playing Pompeii, side projects and the future of Marillion. "At our ages, I don't see us working beyond six more years"

Marillion’s ever-present guitarist Steve Rothery tells Classic Rock about the band’s upcoming extensive British tour, a forthcoming studio album – the prog band’s twenty-first – and The Roaring Waves, his new collaborative record made with former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett.

Marillion frontman Steve Hogarth fell off stage recently in Frankfurt. Is he okay now?

Steve’s absolutely fine. He just used up one of his nine lives, I think.

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Apparently he didn’t miss a beat, and continued to sing Easter from the photo pit.

Steve’s a professional and completed the rest of the show. He got off easily. He could have broken a leg, an ankle or anything else.

There’s a 14-date British tour beginning in September. With more than forty years’ worth of music, how do the band pick a setlist?

It’s about finding a balance between old and new. On this tour [of Germany] we’ve added one or two new songs as rehearsal for the two shows that are coming up in Pompeii. It probably will change a bit by the time we get home, especially from tonight and tomorrow in Leipzig, because those will pretty much be rehearsals for Pompeii, which we are filming.

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You must be excited by the prospect of appearing at the legendary Amphitheatre rendered iconic by Pink Floyd playing there in the 70s.

I’m excited and a bit nervous, to be honest – especially about the heat. Over the last few days temperatures have been in the mid-thirties, so in Pompeii it could reach the forties. My valve-preamps have been crackered out. When we get there I might have to stick them in a bucket of water. During the eighties I visited Pompeii as a tourist, to play there is going to be mind-blowing. We’ve got a few surprises.

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The press release for the British tour suggests that “hopefully” we will hear new material from Marillion’s forthcoming studio album.

We’ve been playing a new song every night. It’s called Rhythms And Lace. It’s a slow-builder with powerful lyrics and a long guitar solo at the end – so of course it’s gonna be great [laughs].

When, realistically, might the album be released?

If we get it mixed in December after we have finished touring, it could be out by the following springtime. Maybe around May?

Whose suggestion was it to have the Cornish alt. rock quartet Haunt The Woods as support act?

They have supported us a couple of times before. Their music is really interesting. They’re great musicians and a lovely bunch of people. We were more than happy to have them along again.

Outside of Marillion, you have a new collaborative album with Steve Hackett, The Roaring Waves. It’s a beautiful, evocative record that requires no words to depict the power of the sea.

Thank you. Yeah, we wanted something cinematic. You make movies in your head to go along with the music. I’m really satisfied that it came together the way it did. Steve and I had our first writing session nine years ago.

So there was plenty of time to percolate.

That’s right. The bulk of it was written in 2018 during a two-day jam session we had at [Marillion HQ] the Racket Club. Steve and I get on really well socially, which helps. It’s a really nice, noncompetitive collaboration.

STEVE HACKETT & STEVE ROTHERY – The Black Sea (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Whose idea was the nautical concept?

Mine. I grew up in Whitby. In fact, Steve, Jo [Rothery’s wife] and I had a trip up there just after the pandemic. It was nice to show him around the place where the fifteen-year-old me listened to Genesis Live [1973] and was inspired by his playing.

Might you play a show or two with Steve?

Not yet, but what is being discussed is a second album. I’ve already got some ideas for that.

Were you sad and/or nostalgic to see your former bandmate Fish retire from touring in 2025?

It’s a shame that the world lost such a remarkable poet and frontman. His decision to live in such an isolated place [the Outer Hebrides] seemed like a very strong reaction to whichever pressures he has felt. But at the end of the day everyone deserves to be happy, and if he is then I understand that decision.

Marillion have no retirement plans at this stage?

We will carry on until one or all of us falls over.

Will you know when the time is right to stop?

At our ages, I don’t see us working beyond maybe six more years. But at the end of the day, what are we going to do? Retire and sit in our kitchens?

Marillion’s UK tour begins this evening (September 12) at the Guildhall

in Portsmouth. For full dates and tickets, visit the Marillion website.