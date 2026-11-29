Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor is recovering from open heart surgery after a routine check-up uncovered a potentially deadly aneurysm.

The 51-year-old broke the news in a video post on social media, encouraging fans to "get your ticker checked out".

Dailor says a scan revealed a 5.2cm aneurysm on his ascending aortic root that had probably been there for a long time, with no symptoms.

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He says: "Quite frankly, it could have taken me on stage one evening and I wouldn't have known anything about it. I got really lucky that they found it as I had no symptoms and was just going in for a standard heart workup at my cardiologist.

"I strongly urge everyone reading this to go get yourself a full heart workup no matter your age just to make sure everything is good.

"I have a long road to recovery, but I’m going to work my ass off to make sure I’m back there behind the drums in Europe this spring.

"This has been by far the scariest and most painful experience in my life and I’m so happy I made it to the recovery portion."

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An emotional Dailor thanks his family for helping him through his recovery and the surgeons and medical staff at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta who took care of him.

A similar condition caused the tragic and sudden death of actor John Ritter in 2003. Ritter's family launched the John Ritter Foundation "to ensure his legacy helps save the lives of others."

Dailor urges others to learn more through the foundation's resources.

He aims to be fit for Mastodon's European and UK tour starting in March.