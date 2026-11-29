Beach Boys singer Mike Love has died at the age of 85.

His passing was announced by his publicist Katie Altman on Saturday night (November 29). No cause of death has been confirmed.

ALtman says: "With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family.

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"An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans."

Born in Los Angeles, California, in 1941, Michael Edward Love was a co-founder of the Beach Boys alongside his cousins Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson. Their friend Al Jardine completed the lineup.

Jardine, the last survivng member of the band, paid tribute to Love, saying in a social media post: "RIP Mike Love. Sending condolences to his wife Jacquelyne, family, friends and fans everywhere."

Actor and musician John Stamos, a long-time Beach Boys collaborator and friend of Mike Love, says in a social media post: "Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that.

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"I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realising that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much."

Love performed under the Beach Boys name for six decades. He cancelled some shows earlier this year and caused alarm when he returned to the stage just last month, appearing frail while performing from a chair onstage. Jardine said he was "shocked" and "really depressed" to see the footage.

Love was a sometimes controversial figure, having had public fallouts with Brian Wilson and being at the centre of legal battles over Beach Boys royalties and rights to the band's name.