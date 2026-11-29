Stewart Copeland has announced two UK stops on his upcoming world tour. He’ll bring his Police Deranged For Orchestra show to Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on March 26 and London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 28. Tickets are on sale now.

The road trip marks the largest-scale tour of Police material since the band’s 2007 reunion period. It will also give Copeland his Albert Hall debut – a few weeks after the 50th anniversary of the first-ever Police show.

“It’s hard to believe it’s 50 years since I talked Sting into venturing to London from Newcastle, and being told by Andy Summers that we needed a new guitarist – him!” the drummer says.

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“The Police were together for just a few, shall we say, ‘arresting’ years but the songs have kept going and growing. I first took Police Deranged for Orchestra on the road five years ago with the great symphonic orchestras of North America and further exotic orchestras around the world, and the show has always burned down the house.

“It couldn’t fail, with great hit songs that the folks know, sung by great singers, with new sonic orchestral textures to tease the ear. And your humble servant is getting slicker on those drums with every show.”

(Image credit: Lynn Goldsmith)

He adds: “2027 will be a big one – my 75th year on the planet and 50 years of The Police. Time to celebrate!”

The tour is based on orchestral reimaginings of Police hits including Roxanne, Can’t Stand Losing You, Every Breath You Take and many others. With arranger Copeland on drum, guitar and occasional conducting duties, he’s also promising “a few surprises” during the performances.

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Last year Copeland reflected on the reasons behind his constant arguments with his former bandmates, telling Classic Rock the odds were “slim” of any new reunion.

“We’re enjoying life – and each other – too much away from being in a band together,” he said. “Why jeopardise it by going back into that place where we shout and scream at each other all the time? I understand now why we did that, because we had band therapy. I know it’s because the three of us were put on this planet to make different kinds of music.”