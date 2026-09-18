Cool new prog from Steven Wilson, The Pineapple Thief, Kalandra and more in Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week

We're back with a brand new Tracks Of The Week! This week we've got another seven new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

Hearty congratulations to French duo Ølyp, whose Molden won last week's Tracks Of The Week! Considering their debut album I(m)MORTAL isn't even out until November 2, that's pretty good going! They beat Lonely Robot into second place, and US prog rockers Quivira were third.

The premise is simple - we've listened to a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - it makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier, could it? We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week, we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo (please, don't forget the photo!) and biog with quotes to us here.

STEVEN WILSON - REQUIEM FOR A VILLAGE

Steven Wilson surprised everyone last week when he announced a swift follow-up to last year's The Overview album. With that album, he gazed out into the vastness of space. With Requiem For A Village, he turns that on its head, centring on insular village life, with lashings of mystery, sinister vibes and eerie folk horror inspiration, and with narration by David Tennant. It's out on November 6.

“I wanted to get back to a kind of music where you can hear the metaphorical thumbprints," Wilson explains. "Doubling down on the human gestures and flaws in the music, stuff that can’t be created using software. For example, using only analogue synths with all their unpredictability, or not having instruments perfectly in tune. But it also led to me picking up the violin, the oboe, or trying my hand on the drums – playing things I don’t really know how to play but getting something out of them that inspired me in ways I didn’t expect. Approaching the music with a sense of innocence and seeing where it took me. And where it took me was to the village.”

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steven Wilson - Requiem for a Village (The Village Hall Sessions) - YouTube Watch On

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF - GOD KNOWS

Yeovil's The Pineapple Thief continue their campaign building up to the release of their next album, Far And Wide, with the dynamic new single, God Knows. The band recently announced a UK and European headline tour for 2027.

“The reckoning. Lying there, with my infinite stare. Through the shadows. I guess it's autobiographical. We all have regrets. I certainly do. I've made mistakes, did people wrong. The (metaphorical) god knows. And those ghosts are coming out...” Bruce Soord comments.

The Pineapple Thief - God Knows (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

KALANDRA - LOST IN THE DARK

Moody Norwegian proggers Kalandra continue to make the most beautifully beguiling of music. The vibrant Lost In The Dark is the second single to be taken from upcoming album The Other Side, released through By Norse on November 13. There's a seductive melody on offer here, but always aligned with the hint of something a little bit deeper and mysterious, as befits an album inspired by vivid and recurring dreams.

“Timelines change, and life inevitably takes us down different paths, but the friendship—and the deep love for music that reaches the soul—has always remained," the band say. "We are therefore incredibly honoured to bring Lost In The Dark back to the surface and give this song a new life. The song is about self-discovery, and the sometimes relentless search for who we are and where we belong. Yet the journey can be paradoxical: in searching so deeply for ourselves, we can sometimes end up feeling more lost than found."

Kalandra - Lost in the Dark (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

SOMETIME IN FEBRUARY - NIGHTFLIGHT

US instrumental prog metal trio Sometime In February have shared a video for a brand new single, Nightlight. The band have been on the road in the US recently and are now looking towards working on the follow-up to last year's Where Mountains Hide album.

“Nightlight was written in a headspace similar to our 2024 single Hiding Place," says guitarist Tristan Auman. "While in the trenches of writing our next record, we wanted to stretch our legs and write something free from the bounds of a bigger picture, and lean into styles that we may only dip our toes into. For this single, it was early-2010s era progressive metal/djent, something we appreciate but usually avoid when writing. In true SIF fashion, it also includes fun and upbeat highs, melodramatic lows, and singable hooks that might make you forget we’re an instrumental band.”

SOMETIME IN FEBRUARY – Nightlight (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

THE OCEAN - MILK OF MY DREAMS

German collective The Ocean's new-look line-up continues to make music that is increasingly prog-friendly, and for the pulsating electronic prog of Milk Of My Dreams they've enlisted none other than Tangerine Dream's current main man Thorsten Quaeschning, whithe band first metwhile tracking drums at Berlin’s legendary Hansa Studios, where David Bowie recorded “Heroes.” and later spent a week at Quaeschning’s studio in Berlin-Rudow, working not only on Milk of My Dreams but on the electronic dimension of the album as a whole.

“Working with Thorsten has been an incredibly inspiring experience, and with all of us being huge Tangerine Dream fans, a great honour of course," the band say. "His knowledge of electronic music, synthesisers and sound design is extraordinary, and at the same time he’s an immensely talented and curious musician. His studio feels like a synthesiser museum - everything is connected, switched on and ready to play. What’s particularly remarkable is his ability to take a sound you can only describe in words and translate it almost instantly into something you can actually hear.”

Milk Of My Dreams - YouTube Watch On

JOHN HOLDEN - MOHAWK RIVER

John Holden will release his seventh studio album, Thresholds, on October 2. The brand-new album features guest appearances from Sally Minnear, Peter Jones from Tiger Moth Tales, Sertari from Karnataka and, on the first single, Mohawk River, a stonkingly good showing from our good friend That Joe Payne!

'It is one of those pieces that arrived almost fully formed,” Holden says of Mohawk River. “It carries a sense of tension existing between two worlds; the pull of someone trying to live in the present but also bound to an unreachable past.”

Mohawk River - YouTube Watch On

JONATHAN CROSSLEY, DAVID KOLLAR AND LUKAS LIGETI - THEY ARE COMING

Ambient jazz trio Jonathan Crossley, David Kollar and Lukas Ligeti have just released their latest album, Solace, through former King Crimson Chapman Stick player Trey Gunn's 7D Media. Solace was recorded in 2024 at the University of Liverpool. Norwegian trumpet legend Arve Henriksen features in the title track, but it's the knotty rhythms of Ligeti and the digitally enabled guitar practices of Crossley and Kollar on They Are Coming that we hear here.

"It is wholly improvised and instrumental, moving between progressive rock, experimental rock and post-rock, with digitally expanded guitars/electronics and Ligeti’s polymetric drumming at the centre of the performance," Crossley explains