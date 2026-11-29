Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has again opened up on the relentless bullying he faced from metal peers as the band rose rapidly through the ranks in the mid-2000s.

Heafy has often spoken openly about the experience, but has been careful not to name the artists who he said picked on him. It was an experience made all the more difficult as many of the stars who were behind the bullying were people he worshipped as a young musician.

And it was compounded by the treatment they faced from audiences when appearing on the same bill as their heroes.

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Heafy tells Rock Feed: "I was 18, 19 at the time. A scrawny Asian kid who grew up playing video games, never did a sport in his life, didn't know how to fight. So I couldn't believe it.

"When we toured with a lot of our favourite bands, we'd get bullied by the bands themselves to our faces .I'll never call them out by name because I understand people change, and I understand maybe people were younger then, maybe they were jealous, maybe they were going through their own stuff.

"But I mean, we had it rougher than everyone else, I think, that has ever had. Like, imagine having your favourite bands ever talking s*** to you to your face about how much they dislike you as a person and your band.

"That was really nuts. I remember the first couple times it happened. I'd hear bands talking s*** about us on stage."

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He says it may have been triggered by his confidence as a teenage metal musician, adding: "The only thing that really triggered it is probably the confidence, the cockiness, being young.

"I came out saying I want to headline arenas when I'm older, and I'm 18 years old and I don't give a s***, and we're great. I think that that freaked a lot of people out."

Despite the trauma still living with him, Heafy believes the experience stood him and the band in good stead.

"Now, the place I am today, I'm very happy all this stuff happened to me because it led me to where it had to lead me," Heafy adds.

"There was a much harder trial by fire we had to go through. I think that's why we're so close."

Trivium's 11th album Crown in the Grave was released this month.

Metal Hammer teamed up with the band to present a special, limited bundle edition of the album. As well as a two-disc, 'goldenrod yellow' version of Crown in the Grave on vinyl, the bundle comes with an exclusive sticker pack and an alternate cover version of the latest issue of Metal Hammer.