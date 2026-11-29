"I no longer associate myself with Suicide Silence." Guitarist Chris Garza quits – citing podcast, sobriety and commitment to future wife
Chris Garza has left Suicide Silence following the death of his mother and says relationship with future wife is his priority
Founding Suicide Silence guitarist Chris Garza has quit the band in the middle of a tour – saying sobriety, his podcast, and his commitment to his "future wife" are his priorities.
After 24 years with the deathcore band, Garza says Friday night's (November 27) performance at the Preserving venue in Pennsylvania was his last with Suicide Silence.
Garza, whose weekly Chris Garza Podcast features interview with musicians, riff and gear breakdowns, as well as mental health discussions, announced his departure via a statement posted on social media.
He had taken a short break from the band in December 2025, returning in July of this year.
He says: "I am no longer in Suicide Silence. I’ve been wanting to quit for some time now. More specifically, when I told the guys about taking a hiatus.
"I originally wanted to quit then. It’s been a gut feeling for years. I came back from my hiatus way sooner than I wanted to. I actually quit first but then remained optimistic and decided to stay. Those decisions would cost me.
"Before the tour started I knew this was going to be my last with the band and Los Angeles would be my last show ever. So I thought."
He adds that the death of his mother earlier this month played a part in his decision to quit,
"My mom passed away on November 7," he says. "The second day of tour. During my flight back to rejoin the tour I felt what I was doing was wrong. When I arrived to the show I knew I f***ed up.
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"Throughout the years I have grown apart from the members of the band. I’ve now found myself stepping back from relationships and environments that do not align me and where I am in life.
"Simply put, the podcast has completely changed who I am. I’m sober, in a healthy relationship at home. I truly wish the guys well but my relationship with my future wife comes first.
"I no longer associate myself with Suicide Silence."
The band's North American tour runs through to December, before scheduled dates in Europe in 2027.
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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