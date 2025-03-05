Stunning new 4K trailer for Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLXXII revealed

Pink Floyd have shared a brand new 4K trailer for their upcoming Pink Floyd At Pompeii - MCMLXXII, which is being released to cinemas worldwide on April 24.

The band announced last month that Adrian Maben's groundbreaking 1972 film had been digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage, with enhanced audio newly mixed by Steven Wilson.

Tickets go on sale today for the cinema release and the soundtrack is to be released as a full-length live vinyl record for the very first time. The 2025 remix by Steven Wilson will also be available on CD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Audio and Dolby Atmos from May 2.

The new version of the film has been hand restored, frame-by-frame, from the original 35mm negative, which was discovered within Pink Floyd's archives by Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd. The film was scanned in 4K using advanced techniques to ensure the finest, sharpest detail.

“Since 1994, I have searched for the elusive film rushes of Pink Floyd At Pompeii, so the recent discovery of the 1972 original 35mm cut negative was a very special moment," says Topham. "The newly restored version presents the first full 90-minute cut, combining the 60-minute source edit of the performance with the additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments filmed shortly after."

Pink Floyd At Pompeii famously presented the band prior to their commercial breakthrough with The Dark Side Of The Moon, capturing them against the backdrop of the ruins of Pompeii's iconic Roman Amphitheatre.

“Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii is a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to The Dark Side Of The Moon," adds drummer Nick Mason.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On