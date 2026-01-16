Pink Floyd's legendary Pompeii concert film to get 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray release

Pink Floyd's legendary 1972 Live At Pompeii film, which was reissued last April as Pink Floyd At Pompeii - MCMLXXII, is to be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray through Sony Music Entertainment on February 27.

The new Blu-ray presents the late Adrian Maben's concert film, shot against the backdrop of the ruins of Pompeii's iconic Roman Amphitheatre, in 4K, upgraded from the original 35mm footage with newly remixed Dolby Atmos, stereo and 5.1 audio.

The newly restored film played in cinemas around the globe in April last year, and features an enhanced audio newly mixed by Steven Wilson. The soundtrack was released on vinyl for the very first time, as well as on CD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Audio and Dolby Atmos. The album topped the UK charts.

Prog writer Sid Smith said in his review that "this 54-year-old concert now boasts crisp audio that nicely complements the improved visuals" and hailed the release as "a truly historic artefact".

Speaking at the time, longstanding Floyd fan Wilson said, "Ever since my dad brainwashed me as a kid by playing The Dark Side of The Moon on repeat, Pink Floyd has been my favourite band. They are my “Beatles", deeply ingrained in my musical DNA. I first saw Pompeii from a grainy print at a local cinema. It made an incredible impression on me with its untethered and exploratory rock music made by four musicians that seemed to epitomise the notion of intellectual cool. It was an honour to remix the soundtrack to accompany Lana Topham's incredible restoration of the film, which looks like it could've been filmed yesterday."

The new version has been hand restored, frame-by-frame, from the original 35mm negative, which was discovered in five dubiously labelled cans within Pink Floyd's archives by Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd. The film was scanned in 4K using advanced techniques to ensure the finest, sharpest detail.

Pink Floyd are very much in the spotlight at the moment, with the recent 50th anniversary reissue of their ninth studio album, Wish You Were Here. Released in December, Wish You Were Here 50 gave the band their second UK No. 1 album in 2025, as well as the honour of having the Christmas No. 1 album.

