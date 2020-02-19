Keep on rocking with our essential band merch and collectibles

Christmas might now be a distant memory, but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to a gift or two… or grab something for a fellow metalhead, right?

Every month, we’ll hand-pick a range of items that have caught our eye on our travels across the rock and metal universe and post them right here for you to pursue and purchase.

This month, we have some cracking tees, a gruesome colouring book, a goth blanket and more. So what are you waiting for? Dive in.

Behemoth: I Loved You At Your Darkest Tour Edition

If you still can’t get enough of Behemoth’s latest album, this special edition will raise the spirits. It contains four extra songs recorded specially for BBC Radio 1, a bonus documentary Blu-ray and 40-page booklet. All hail!

The Infectious Disease Colouring Book

Make sure you’ve got a good stash of pink, red, green and yellow crayons or felt-tip pens to hand for this grossly informative colouring book. Who knows, you might also find out what that unsightly rash you've been secretly hiding is. Our advice is to play some rock or metal loud as you go.

Parkway Drive Pyjamas

Parkway Drive are about to launch the soundtrack to their documentary Viva The Underdogs. While listening to the album in bed, these Parkway Drive PJs are pretty much essential. All we need now is a full bed-spread with matching pillows!

King Diamond Lithograph

Whether you live in a studio flat or a sprawling gothic castle in a forest somewhere, we suggest that you find a bare patch of wall with space for this multi-dimensional gurning King Diamond lithograph, lovingly created by Bunkur’s Manuel Tinnemans.

Wardruna Trilogy Book

Steep yourself in Norse runes’n’tunes with this handsome item, which brings together Wardruna’s epic Runaljod trilogy. The three albums come with a special book and, for 50 quick-firing punters, an Einar Selvik- signed bookmark.

Despised Icon T-Shirt

Deathcore favourites Despised Icon recently released their sixth album, Purgatory. So what better way yo pledge your allegiance to their undiluted brand of brutality than with this equally subtle t-shirt. Guaranteed to make you feel better than the guy on the front!

Witch Throw Blanket

This personalised throw blanket is perfect for warming the cockles of a witchily-inclined friend, familiar or goth. Alternatively, send anonymously to a hated foe, insinuating that they are soon to be burned at the stake!

Suicide Silence Bundle

Love Suicide Silence? Then become the ultimate Become The Hunter fan with

this limited-edition bundle, which includes a coloured vinyl edition, a reptilian t-shirt and a rather nice poster.

Marvel Avengers Top Trumps

Rejoice! You can now wage war across the cosmos with this special Avengers: Infinity War edition of Top Trumps. Hopefully Hulk has a better showing than he did in the film. Just pray he doesn’t draw Thanos, basically.

